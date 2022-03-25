Independence Day offers to avail

The month of March holds a special place in the heart of Bangladeshis as it is the month of independence. Celebrate this independence day with pride, joy and good food with your loved ones. We have prepared a list of offers for you to dine out on or stay in with.

InterContinental Dhaka

Buffet Dinner- Tk5,900 per person

Buffet Lunch- Tk4,500 per person

InterContinental Dhaka is offering a 26% discount across all food & beverage outlets on March 26 to celebrate Independence day. Their all day dining restaurant 'Elements' will serve a special 'Bengali themed' buffet dinner & lunch.

Pizza Hut

BOGO Offer

To celebrate 51 years of freedom, Pizza Hut is offering a 'Shadhinota buy one get one' offer where with one Family pan pizza you get one family pan pizza for free. The offer will be available everyday throughout the rest of March. This offer is available for both dine in and online orders, and available in 10 flavours.

Sheraton Dhaka

BOGO Offer

Sheraton Dhaka is offering a 26% discount at The Garden Kitchen for their buffet dinner. Buy one get one offer is also available on this occasion with selected bank cards. On the menu for the buffet, they have Continental, Pan Asian, Indian, Chinese, Thai and Japanese cuisine.