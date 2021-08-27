ICCB Heritage: Where you can eat and act like a Mughal 

A restaurant is not all about food, the environment plays a vital role in enhancing its taste and a patron's overall experience.

What if the environment of a restaurant gives you Mughal vibes and makes you feel like royalty?

The Mughal empire was the most influential reign in South Asia; long gone yet much admired in today's world.

However, there is no place in Bangladesh where the culture can still be practiced.

With the tagline "Feel the Mughal", International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) offers you ICCB Heritage Restaurant where the Mughal food habit has been conceptually adopted and you can taste the authentic flavours of Mughlai cuisine.

Photo- Noor-A-Alam

ICCB Heritage Restaurant was established in June and is situated inside the ICCB premises at Kuril Bishwaroad, next to 300 Feet Road at Purbachal Express Highway.

Despite being located in the heart of the capital, there is a noise free natural environment where eyes will see nothing but greeneries all around.

Every aspect of ICCB Heritage reflects Mughal culture. Along with authentic Mughlai cuisine, the interior is a massive attraction to guests.

When you enter the restaurant, a doorkeeper dressed in Mughal clothing holds it open for you with a Salam. You start feeling the difference right from the first greeting.

Standing at the entrance, you will be able to see the whole restaurant as a Mughal dining hall room.

Perhaps for the first time, you will see acrylic hand paintings as curtains all around the room that portray interesting Mughal stories. The entire ceiling is decorated with Nakshi Kantha, which is very unique.

Ever eaten with brass cutleries? The biggest specialty here is that the food is served in a brass plate called 'thali' to create the ultimate royalty experience for you.

The qawwali music acts like a time machine and lets you get lost in the Mughal era of the past.

The 'thalis'

Photo- Noor-A-Alam

There are three types of thalis available here - "Alam Panah-E Thaalee", "Jahan Panah-E Thaalee" and "Azam Panah-E Thaalee".

These 'thalis' refer to a plate that is crammed with a variety of food items. All the three thalis tasted delicious, yet Jahan Panah-E Thaalee is the most preferred and popular one.

You can customise it according to the number of people. A plate for two costs only Tk2,100 while for three people it costs Tk2,800 and for five people the thali costs Tk4,250.

This thali contains 20 different items including a roasted mutton leg, garlic beef, deep fried pomfret, two servings of biryani, naan to accompany the curries, pieces of papad along with some chutney and condiments. It can easily be shared between three people.

Not leaving out anything, this platter of exquisite royal food also includes shahi tukra, jorda and phirni as desserts.

The dishes are so nicely decorated on the thali that it serves as a treat to your eyes before it gets in your belly.

On the other hand, the Alam Panah-E Thaalee and Azam Panah-E Thaalee for two people cost Tk1,800 and Tk2,400.

An individual menu called "Dawat-E Aam" is also available at ICCB Heritage Restaurant. All the prices are exclusive of VAT.

The royal interior

Photo- Noor-A-Alam

Strings of beads and treasure chests are placed at different locations inside the dining hall.

Apart from standard dining tables, there is also a bedding to eat on which is decorated with cushions, just like the emperors enjoyed doing during the Mughal reign.

When the correspondent asked one of the guests at ICCB Heritage Restaurant about the food and dining experience, she answered, "The food is just too good. We really loved it. The price is worth it and the whole environment is making us feel as if we were living in the Mughal regime. I would give the restaurant a nine out of ten and strongly recommend it."

ICCB Heritage Restaurant is open from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm everyday, which means only dinner is available for now.

Because of the good reviews all around, the restaurant is often housefull. Hence, it would be best to make a reservation beforehand, although walk-in guests are accommodated as well.