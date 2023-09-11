How good are KFC’s new line of Zingers?

KFC has recently launched five new zinger burgers in Bangladesh to celebrate the heritage of Morocco, India, Bangladesh, Mexico and the USA.

The Morrocan Zinger represents Morocco, the Tandoori Zinger represents India, the Texas BBQ represents the US, the Mexican Zinger represents Mexico and the Kashundi Zinger represents none other than Bangladesh.

You might be wondering how these new flavours worked out. Worry not, I have reviewed all of them. After getting the burgers, I figured that it was the sauce and salad toppings that were actually giving them a unique taste.

Kashundi burger

Photo: collected

The burger patty felt super crispy from the outside but it was not cooked properly on the inside. There were still some pink strips left in it and the kashundi sauce wasn't too exciting.

Something I've picked up from working in kitchens over the years is that the oil can sometimes be above the required temperature in the deep-fat fryer. This happens quite commonly in fast food kitchens when the staff is trying to get orders out quickly.

On the other hand, the french fries were overcooked. Thankfully, I had ordered an extra sauce, the Mexican salsa mayo, which saved the day.

Rate: 2.5

Price: Tk579 (Meal), Tk399 (Burger)

Moroccan burger

Photo: Collected

The Moroccan burger was a lot better than the kashundi burger. The jalapenos made it a lot better and the patty was crunchy. The sauce was tangy, which combined with the salad and the patty, made a combination worth spending your money on.

Rate: 3.5

Price: Tk579 (Meal), Tk399 (Burger)

Texas Zinger burger

Photo: Collected

Texas Zinger is probably the best one out of the new collection of Zinger burgers. The burger patty is the same as the other ones. Texas BBQ sauce, dynamite mayo, a veggie mix of peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions and cheese make up the rest of the burger. It was a regular KFC burger with a BBQ twist. A good thumbs up.

Rate: 4.5

Price: Tk579 (Meal), Tk399 (Burger)

Tandoori Zinger burger

Photo: Collected

When I ordered the Tandoori Zinger, I ordered it with two other burgers for a public review, rather than a personal one, and the Tandoori Zinger seemed to be a hit amongst those who aren't fond of spiciness.

Combining the signature Tandoori sauce on top of the hot and crispy fillet, along with a veggie mix of capsicum, tomato, jalapeno, and onion, dressed with the fiery dynamite mayo and oozing cheese was absolutely delicious.

Rate: Personal Rating 3.5, Crowd Rating: 4.0

Price: Tk579 (Meal), Tk399(Burger)

Mexican Zinger burger

Photo: Collected

Mexican Zinger was a hit with everyone. Even though it was a collective feeling that the burger didn't have enough salsa on it, it did get everyone's approval.

Stuffed with the zesty Mexican salsa and dressed with a veggie mix of jalapeno, tomato, freshly chopped onion and capsicum, the hot and crispy fillet with iceberg lettuce, oozing cheese and dynamite mayo is a solid shout for a burger.

Rate: 3.8

Price:Tk579 (Meal), Tk399 (Burger)

I think these burgers could have tasted better if they were properly executed by the restaurant workers. All in all, these are fast food and if you crave them, I'm sure you'll buy them no matter what the review is.