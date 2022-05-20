Foods that you should never put in the refrigerator

Food

TBS Report
20 May, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 11:41 am

Dangerous bacteria are lurking all over your kitchen and the way you are storing your food might just be putting your loved ones at risk. 

While some items always need refrigeration, others should firmly stay outside the fridge or else risk becoming ruined and inedible. Here are some common misconceptions about proper storage of foodstuffs. 

Onions

Whole, uncut, onion bulbs should never be kept in the fridge. If you do, they will quickly become mouldy and mushy from the humidity in the refrigerator. When onions are chilled the starch inside the bulb is converted to sugars. If they are left long enough in the fridge, the onion will liquefy completely. Onions should be kept in a cool dry place in a ventilated container. An easier solution is to just keep them in the mesh bag they already come in.

Coffee

Never ever keep your coffee or coffee beans in the fridge or freezer. They are far too humid and will make your coffee tasteless and less aromatic.The only reasons why you should even think about putting coffee in the freezer is if you have either bought in bulk and won't be using it right away or if you are not a daily coffee drinker and just keep it around for guests.

Ketchup

Due to ketchup's natural acidity, it is inhospitable for microorganisms to grow and turn your ketchup bad. So, you don't need to store it in the refrigerator. Lots of people do this, and many report that it has a better flavour at room temperature. But if it is particularly really hot , then you might want to consider keeping your ketchup bottle in the fridge after opening it for the first time. 

Vinegar

Some foods are able to preserve themselves, like vinegar. It is recommended to keep vinegar in a cool, dark place, out of direct sunlight. A pantry or kitchen cupboard is perfect. This only goes for plain vinegar. Other condiments, like vinaigrettes containing herbs, garlic, onion, or other add-ons, may actually require refrigeration.

Eggs

This is a controversial food to keep out of the refrigerator for sure. But it actually is fine to keep eggs at room temperature. As a general rule though, if you buy eggs in the refrigerated section, keep on refrigerating them. But if you buy eggs at room temperature, then it's fine to keep doing so.

