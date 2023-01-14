A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

Mohammadpur is often characterised by its diverse communities bustling with life. But it also boasts a delicious platter of different street food items ranging from haleem, chaap, biriyani, momos to desserts that will win the heart of anyone with a sweet tooth.

With flavours from different parts of the subcontinent, Mohammadpur street vendors will have your back no matter what you crave. To help you to make some memories that will last till next winter, The Business Standard brings you the ultimate guide to plan a scrumptious winter evening in the mighty, chaotic Mohammadpur.

1. Mona Mamar Haleem and Soup

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

I can bet that you will not find more welcoming street food than those sold at Mona Mamar Haleem and Soup, especially on a chilly winter evening. Having been a favourite among locals for years, this small vendor has also won the hearts of thousands visiting Mohammadpur from other parts of the city.

The showstopper is their rich, thick, and perfectly balanced haleem. The combination of all the desi spices, chunks of beef, and tanginess of the house-special "achar" topped with a quail egg will feel like a warm hug you did not know you needed. If you would like to add some spicy kick to your palate, try out their special "Bombai Chilli Vinegar" (but make sure to keep some water on standby). Other than the haleem, the restaurant also serves a hearty and wholesome chicken soup, made with seasonal vegetables and eggs.

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Each bowl of haleem will cost you Tk80 and a bowl of soup will cost Tk60. You can pair the haleem or soup with their fried wontons, which are Tk20 per piece.

Location: Salim Ullah Road, Mohammadpur

2. Bati Chaat at Kashmiri Taste

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

If you want to go down the food cart route, you can try "Bati Chaat" from Kashmiri Taste before exploring the rest. The dish consists of a chaat made of potatoes, chickpeas, coriander, sour curd, and the perfect kick of some chaat masala.

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

However, as the name suggests, the chaat is served in an "edible bowl"! The scrumptious chaat mix is placed in the crispy bowl. You can tear up pieces from the bowl and add a crunch to the party inside your mouth. The pickle and chanachur on top of the bowl will make the evening more "chatpata" for you. Each bowl of bati chaat will cost you Tk60.

Location: Kashmiri Taste (Food Cart), Salim Ullah Road (near the main road), Mohammadpur

3. Selim Kabab Ghar

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Once you are done with the chaat, the smell of the kabab frying on the opposite side of the road will take you to the historic Selim Kabab House. Having a huge fan base among foodies, the kabab house has expanded its sitting area. Yet it is hard to get a seat in the evening.

My ultimate favourite is their classic beef and chicken chaap. The meat is marinated for a long time to ensure that it gets seasoned properly. For both chicken and beef chaap, the quantity is justified for the price. The smoky-charred meats go best with the small luchis.

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

We also tried their beef brain. The caramelised onions served on top of the dish give a bit of sweetness alongside the heat from the masala. If you are someone who doesn't mind compromising the hygiene of the place for some great "kababi-time", you will feel right at home. All the kababs will cost you around Tk100-150 per piece, while the luchis are Tk3 each.

Location: Salim Ullah Road, Mohammadpur

4. Cream Malai Cha - Cha &Chill

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

There is no better way to end the day than gossiping with your friends over some malai cha. Cha & Chill has been the ultimate hangout place for youngsters and their special Malai Cha is the most popular item on the menu.

The tea is perfectly balanced, characterised by its beautiful aroma and is a sweet treat for your tastebuds. The Malai Cha comes with a generous amount of cream or malai, and with a garnish of nuts and cardamoms. If you are a milk tea lover, this has to be your favourite winter drink. However, the tea is more on the light side. So if you are a fan of stronger tea, this may not be, quite literally, your cup of tea.

Photo: Collected

The mini shingaras have a filling of potatoes and chicken and go well with the tea. The chaat masala on them adds an extra punch. Six pieces of mini singaras will cost you Tk59. You will have to buy the sauce separately.

Cha & Chill charges Tk75 per cup of Malai Cha and it is not necessarily budget-friendly. But if you consider the experience of enjoying it with your friends in the winter evening, it's worth trying once, at least.

Location: Salim Ullah Road, Mohammadpur