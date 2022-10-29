Fantastic momos and where to find them

Soft like a pillow with a rich, protein based filling, dumplings are adored all over the world. Served with soy sauce, chilli oil or a tangy chutney, these small, steamed buns are delicious. We love them too in Bangladesh, especially momos.

Originally a Chinese delicacy, momos have long been a favourite South Asian treat. According to historians, these dumplings were a great food to overcome the brutal cold weather in the Himalayas as they extended the life of meat and helped use surplus grains efficiently. Additionally, they were easy to cook as they only required to be steamed.

Over the centuries, the deliciousness of these dumplings would eventually spread across the Himalayan region as they became a staple snack in nearby areas such as Darjeeling and Siliguri. Momo may have entered Bangladesh through West Bengal. Nonetheless, Bangladesh now embraces all avatars of dumplings, so from momos and wontons to shumais, everything can be found here.

These days momos have become so popular in Dhaka that they can be found anywhere from posh hotels to the street sides of TSC. The Business Standard team has listed five of the best places in the city to eat momos along with a brief history of this delicious food.

A brief history of momo

Although there is doubt regarding the origin of momo or momo-like dishes (dim sum, jiaozi, pierogi etc), it probably originated somewhere in China and then found its way to the Himalayan valleys in Tibet and Nepal.

Chinese historians claim it to be invented by Zhang Zhongjing, a Chinese medicine practitioner who lived in the Eastern Han Dynasty (202 BC – 9 AD, 25–220 AD) of China.

It is also believed that centuries ago, Tibetans used to make dumplings with yak meat and eventually the Newar community of Kathmandu Valley adopted this traditional food which dates back to the fourteenth century.

As generations passed, momo took many shapes and forms, migrated to different regions of the world, inspired different cuisines and became somewhat of a global delight.

Whether it is the Italian ravioli, Korean mandu, Japanese gyoza, or Brazilian empanadas, all of these dishes are similar to momos. They are all small, steamed buns made with wheat or rice flour and filled with meats, prawns or vegetables.

Even many sweet dishes in South Asia like Indian modak have similarities to the shape and the process of making momos. Momo's international nature could be best summed up by the fact that the word 'dumpling' which is used interchangeably with momo, was first found in an English text from 1600.

Interestingly, in China, where the dish supposedly originated, it is known as jiaozi. The term 'jiaozi', was popularised during the Song Dynasty (AD 960–1279). Evidently, jiaozi goes back a long time in China. So it comes as no surprise that the Chinese cuisine boasts hundreds of varieties of dumplings, like shumai, dim sum, Baozi, wonton etc.

C-Momo, Cafe 5 Elephant

If you want to taste authentic Nepalese momo, Cafe 5 elephant at Hatirpool is just the place. Their special c-momo, which stands for chilli momos, ranks top on our list. According to the owner, their momo maker is trained in Nepal and the spices they use are also sourced from Nepal.

These momos are made with chicken and Nepalese herbs and are soaked in a finger-licking curry sauce. The tangy curry is tomato and capsicum based and you can even enjoy it separately because of its delicious taste.

Nepalese students studying in Bangladesh also love to visit the place often and since 2016 it has been one of their favourite places to have momos. One plate of this dish currently contains 8 pieces of momos.

Price: Tk310

Rating: 9.5/10

Wonton in chilli oil, Yum Cha District (YCD)

To satisfy your wonton cravings, Yum Cha District's wonton in chilli oil might be your top choice. They sell different versions of dumplings but their wonton is one of their best sellers.

Made with minced boiled chicken and wrapped in a silky wheat dough, these wontons are topped with a special chilli oil. The dish is marked as spicy on the menu, but honestly, it gives just the right kick of chilli flavour.

Moreover, this spicy sauce made with prawn paste and chilli oil is what takes this wonton to another level. You can also try their complimentary sweet chilli sauce as a dip, which in our opinion makes the dish a flavour bomb. The dish contains only five wontons but the portion size is decent.

YCD currently has two outlets, one in Gulshan and their brand new outlet in Gausia Twin Peak tower, Dhanmondi.

Price: Tk358+

Rating: 9/10

Shumai, Hongbao

Hongbao's shumai may be the fanciest among all the dishes on our list, but it is worth trying. This dumpling is shaped in a way which makes the filling visible from the top. The chicken and prawn used here are succulent and each bite feels heavenly.

The shumai is so tender that it almost melts in your mouth. They serve soy sauce as a dip and on top of the shumai, they use a drop of their house special sauce to make the taste more tantalising. The only disappointment is they serve only four shumais at a time.

Price: Tk620+

Rating: 8/10

Chicken leg and mushroom dumplings, The KFD Express

Chicken leg and mushroom dumplings are the most affordable dish on our list and one of the most sold items of The KFD express. These tasty dumplings are made with succulent meat from chicken thighs, legs and minced mushrooms.

The delicious flavour of garlic and black pepper can also be tasted from the first bite. Furthermore, they do not use a lot of salt because their soy sauce sprinkled with chilli flakes is already quite salty. This place in Banani is a favourite among students because you get 10 wholesome dumplings at a reasonable price.

Price: Tk230

Rating: 8/10

Fried prawn cream cheese momo, Wow! Momo

A place dedicated to only selling momos sounds wonderful, right? Gladly we have one called, Wow! Momo which is a franchise of the Wow! Momo Foods China. Among the numerous varieties of momos, we found their fried prawn cream cheese momo to be the best.

Originally, momos are not supposed to be fried or contain cheese but fusions are always great. These deep-fried momos are huge and filled with a juicy prawn and cheese filling. The wrap also consists of a cheesy flavour. A plate of this dish contains five crispy momos and a small portion of mint and coriander chutney which we found a bit underwhelming.

Wow! Momo currently has four outlets in Dhaka- Mohakhali, Police Plaza, Mirpur and Baridhara.

Price: Tk240

Rating: 7.5/10

