Eid recipe: Ponchor Khatta

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 03:36 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Originates in the northern regions of the country, but found in other regions also.

Author of the cookbook 'Shera Radhunir Twist' (Ananna), Humayra Rayhana Khan compiles traditional meat recipes found across Bangladesh.

Ingredients                                                                      

  • 1 kg beef or mutton leg, cut into pieces
  • 1 cup chopped onion                                                             
  • 2 tbsp ginger and garlic paste                                                
  • 2 tsp coriander powder                                                      
  • 2 tsp cumin powder                                                         
  • 3 pieces of clove
  • 3 pieces of cardamom                                                         
  • 2 sticks of cinnamon
  • 2 bay leaves                                                                  
  • 3 tbsp red chili powder                                                   
  • Turmeric powder, as required
  • Salt to taste
  • 4 tbspamarind paste                                                        
  • 2 tbsp garlic, chopped                                                        
  • 1 tbsp oil                                                                         

Method

Clean up the leg pieces properly. Mix all the ingredients ( except tamarind paste) with the leg pieces and add maximum amount of water and cook on high heat. There is a saying that paya or nehari should be cooked continuously for 2 days. After continuous cooking the gravy will become thick and glossy at that moment add tamarind paste. Simmer for 15/20 minutes and then enjoy with nan, porota or rumali roti.

 

