Eid Recipe: Alu Bukhara Beef Bhuna

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 10:16 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ingredients 

  • 1 kg boneless beef
  • 250 gm onion            
  • 75 gm ginger paste  
  • 75 gm garlic paste   
  • 100 gm tomato          
  • 150 gm aloo bukhara 
  • 100 gm yoghurt    
  • 20 gm red chili powder 
  • 20 gm cashew nut     
  • 150 gm soybean oil
  • 15 gm hot masala powder
  • 10 gm cumin powder
  • 10 gm coriander powder
  • 2 gm bay leaves    
  • 5 gm green cardamom 
  • 10 gm innamon stick 
  • 50 gm ghee    
  • 5 gm nutmeg  
  • 15 gm coriander leaves  
  • Salt, to taste

Method 

Whisk the yogurt, garlic, ginger, and all other ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Mix it with the beef cubes until all it is coated.

Cover the bowel and keep in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

Heat the oil in a pot over medium heat. 

Add green cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves and stir for 2 minutes. 

Add onion and stir until it softens and becomes golden brown.

Add the marinated beef cubes and cook until oil comes out. 

Pour water and cook until the beef is tender and the oil comes out again. 

Add alu bukhara and 1 cup of water. Cover and cook on medium heat for 10-12 minutes so the flavors can blend in. 

Uncover the pot and turn on high heat and dry the extra liquid.

Garnish with fried onion and coriander leaves.

Serve with rice or naan.   

Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka
Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka

Recipe by:  Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka

