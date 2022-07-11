Eid Recipe: Alu Bukhara Beef Bhuna

Photo: Collected

Ingredients

1 kg boneless beef

250 gm onion

75 gm ginger paste

75 gm garlic paste

100 gm tomato

150 gm aloo bukhara

100 gm yoghurt

20 gm red chili powder

20 gm cashew nut

150 gm soybean oil

15 gm hot masala powder

10 gm cumin powder

10 gm coriander powder

2 gm bay leaves

5 gm green cardamom

10 gm innamon stick

50 gm ghee

5 gm nutmeg

15 gm coriander leaves

Salt, to taste

Method

Whisk the yogurt, garlic, ginger, and all other ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Mix it with the beef cubes until all it is coated.

Cover the bowel and keep in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

Heat the oil in a pot over medium heat.

Add green cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves and stir for 2 minutes.

Add onion and stir until it softens and becomes golden brown.

Add the marinated beef cubes and cook until oil comes out.

Pour water and cook until the beef is tender and the oil comes out again.

Add alu bukhara and 1 cup of water. Cover and cook on medium heat for 10-12 minutes so the flavors can blend in.

Uncover the pot and turn on high heat and dry the extra liquid.

Garnish with fried onion and coriander leaves.

Serve with rice or naan.

Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka

