Is edible gold really edible?

Gold, synonymous with luxury and opulence, has long transcended its traditional role as jewellery and is often found on the plates of diners in various countries. Recently, even a few Bangladeshi restaurants have joined the trend by offering gold-wrapped food.

But the allure of consuming edible gold or gold flakes on food raises a crucial question: Is it truly harmless to the body? To answer this, let us trace the history of gold consumption.

The tradition of consuming gold dates back centuries. The first evidence of gold for food use dates back to Egypt in the second millennium BC. The purpose of its use was essentially votive: for the ancient Egyptians it was a way to approach their divinities. Gold was believed to possess medicinal properties and the use of gold as a food additive continued through the centuries, with far Eastern civilisations also using it for votive purposes since ancient times.

In Europe, edible gold arrived in the Middle Ages and was used to decorate dishes for the most sumptuous banquets. The banquet of Gian Galeazzo Visconti in 1386 has remained in the history books. To celebrate the wedding of his daughter Violante, this Lord of Milan delighted his guests with sturgeons, carp, ducks, quails and partridges entirely covered by a very thin gold leaf.

While these historical uses may seem intriguing, it's essential to recognise that beliefs surrounding gold's benefits were often rooted in mysticism rather than scientific evidence.

Fast forward to the present day, gold has found its way into the modern culinary world. Edible gold leaf, a thin sheet of gold, is often used to adorn desserts, chocolates, and even beverages.

According to the European Food Safety Administration (EFSA), the gold used for edible applications is known as E175 and must be 90% pure gold, with the other 10% typically consisting of another safe metal, like pure silver.

The effects and safety of E-175 were first evaluated back in 1975 and recently re-evaluated in 2016 by EFSA. Assuming your gold checks out, it's not going to do anything to you. Scientifically, gold is chemically inert, meaning it won't break down during digestion. Most likely, edible gold won't be absorbed from the digestive system into the bloodstream, and therefore it will pass through the body and be eliminated as waste.

So consuming small amounts of gold is generally considered safe for most people. However, it is worth noting that further studies are required to understand how much of it can be consumed. While it is a nonreactive metal by nature, consuming too much over a long period of time may have some harmful consequences on the body, but the jury is still out on that.

Regulatory bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the EFSA have approved certain forms of gold for consumption. These approvals indicate that, when used in specified amounts, gold is considered safe for human consumption.

Despite the safety assurances, concerns about the source and purity of gold have been raised. It is imperative for consumers to ensure that the gold used in food is of high quality, meeting safety standards and regulations. Contaminants or impurities in edible gold could pose health risks, emphasising the importance of obtaining it from reputable sources.