Is Cinnabon appétit worth the hype?

When we look at the fast-food trends in our country, it is impossible to ignore the influence of American cuisine. For years, staples like burgers, fries, hot dogs, and sandwiches have been mainstays on our plates.

However, the popularity of American desserts is a relatively fresh and exciting trend. Joining the ranks of well-loved food chains such as Burger King, KFC and Pizza Hut, Dhaka's culinary scene now welcomes another iconic name: Cinnabon.

Much to the delight of dessert enthusiasts across the country, the American bakery giant has finally opened its doors in Bangladesh offering food enthusiasts with its fresh cinnamon rolls and a greater variety of delightful baked items.

So far, the bakery giant with a presence in over 50 countries, only has one small outlet in Bangladesh on the ground floor of Nilufa Heights on Kemal Ataturk Avenue, Banani.

In its initial days, like any other "social-media hyped" food outlet, you would only see long queues and almost no space left for dine-in on most evenings, particularly on weekends. Post-April, however, the hype has considerably died down, and the outlet has become comparatively less congested during peak hours.

This is not really unusual, as far as Dhaka's food scene is concerned. Fancy snacks and desserts, like cinnamon rolls, are still making their way into gaining popularity in Bangladesh. As a result, their appeal often relies on teenagers, social media, and the idea of "cool places".

Fortunately, the small outlet of Cinnabon has a balcony seating arrangement to handle the extra long lines during rush hours. Treats from Cinnabon are now also available for delivery and pick-up on Foodpanda.

Recently, we visited Cinnabon to see if it was serving justice to the hype and to taste the mouth-watering menu of delicious cinnamon rolls, drinks, coffees, and more.

Classic Caramel Pecanbon

Cinnabon's caramel pecanbon is nothing less than a delight. With cream cheese frosting over a warm Cinnabon, generous amounts of caramel drizzles, and thin-cut pecan nuts, are undoubtedly the best part of the treat.

Classic Caramel Pecanbon. Photo: Courtesy

The texture of the crunchy pecans go really well with the outlying taste of the caramel and cinnamon, which lurks at the back of your tongue for hours after you finish eating.

However, one major setback with this item is that the frosting and the dough solidify quite quickly after it cools down, which does not add up to the expected taste.

Price: Tk390

Rating : 7/10

Chocobon - Minibon

The Chocobon is one of the standout items on the menu. This delectable treat features a freshly baked, warm cinnamon roll made with margarine and brown sugar, generously smeared with chocolate, and topped with cream cheese frosting and a drizzle of chocolate syrup.

The cinnamon rolls come in three distinct sizes: The Classic, which is the largest, maybe too much for one person to finish alone; the Minibon, a smaller size, is easier to manage and perfect for individual enjoyment, and finally, Bonbites, which is the bite-sized roll.

However, personally, I thought the taste of the cinnamon overpowered the creaminess of the cream cheese frosting and the chocolate. While this may necessarily not be a minus for a lot of people, it did affect my own experience of the taste as the strong essence lurked at the back of the mouth long after we were done eating.

For the best taste, it is highly recommended to ask at the counter to have your chocolate Minibon warmed up as it makes the dough softer and the gooey sauce even more indulgent.

Price: Tk230

Rating: 6/10

Mochalatta Chill

Besides their sometimes alluring menu of cinnamon rolls and baked items, Cinnabon also stands out for their drinks. Out of the 5 available drinks on the menu, the Mochalatta Chill is the best.

Mochalatta Chill. Photo: Courtesy

I say this not only for its taste but also because of its consistency. The drink is an elegant mixture of Milo-flavoured chocolate milk, and a hint of coffee, which does not overpower the chocolate, making it the absolute perfect mixture.

Chocolate lovers who need their daily coffee fix will enjoy a glass of this cool drink from Cinnabon. The drink is as suitable for morning runs before work as it is for hangouts with friends or studying the night before an exam.

Price: Tk340

Rating: 8/10

The Bonbites

This is most definitely my favourite of the lot. The BonBites are delightful bite-sized cinnamon rolls that come in three flavours: Classic, Chocobon, and Caramel Pecanbon. These mini treats offer all the deliciousness of Cinnabon's famous rolls in a smaller, more manageable size.

The Bonbites. Photo: Courtesy

The Classic BonBites feature the signature cinnamon and cream cheese frosting, while Chocobon adds a chocolate twist, and the Caramel Pecanbon combines caramel and crunchy pecans for an irresistible blend, all a perfect choice for those who might crave cinnamon rolls without feeling overwhelmed by a full-sized portion.

Their small size makes them ideal for a quick snack that pairs wonderfully with a cup of coffee or your favourite drink. Whether you're on the go or taking a break, BonBites offer a sweet, satisfying treat that's just the right size to enjoy any time of day.

Price : 220 Tk to 270 Tk (depending on the flavour)

Rating : 9/10