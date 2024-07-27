Caviar: From free appetizer to luxury

In the early 19th century, America's waters were teeming with sturgeon, which led to caviar being served as a free appetizer in saloons. Its salty flavour encouraged thirst, boosting drink sales, and this practice became so widespread that caviar was routinely served during free lunches in these establishments.

Meanwhile, in Russia, fishermen incorporated caviar into their daily meals, often pairing it with cooked potatoes, a staple in their diet. In regions around the Caspian and Black Seas, where sturgeon were abundant, caviar was regarded as a poor people's food.

The perception of caviar began to change dramatically with the arrival of German immigrant Henry Schacht, who established a business in 1873, exporting caviar to Europe at the then-high price of one dollar per pound.

This shift was so significant that by the end of the 19th century, the US had become the largest exporter of caviar in the world. This transformation from a commoner's food to a luxurious delicacy is so pronounced that it is hard today to imagine caviar being cheaper than peanuts and served freely in bars.

Caviar, derived from the Persian word "khâvyâr," meaning "egg-bearing," refers to the salt-cured roe of sturgeon, a fish that has been around for 250 million years. The finest caviar, from the beluga sturgeon, was so revered that it earned the nickname "black gold" due to its rarity and value.

In Bangladesh, caviar is not indigenous but can be found in some high-end establishments catering to those with a taste for international delicacies. Due to limited imports, caviar, including salmon roe and substitutes, is available only in small quantities.

Nayeem Ashraf, a seafood-specialised chef and founder of the School of Hospitality Integrated Education Epicentre, told TBS, "In some five-star hotels, I have seen them source caviar from special suppliers since it is not available in the local market. Although some online platforms sell caviar in the price range of around Tk20,000 per 100 grams, there's always the risk of whether it's genuine or not."

Benny Rifai Korneles, a chef at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, said, "We only get caviar from our special suppliers due to the risk of fraud when buying from other sources."

TBS contacted several five-star hotels in the capital, but their chefs and communication officers couldn't provide specific prices due to frequent fluctuations.

Additionally, TBS visited renowned markets in the capital, such as the Gulshan-1 DNCC Market, but found no signs of caviar. The shopkeepers there were mostly unfamiliar with it. Thus, it appears that online platforms are the only option to buy caviar in Bangladesh. If you want to taste it at a restaurant, be sure to confirm its availability before you go.

For those in Bangladesh seeking to taste caviar, it's best to inquire at high-end hotels and restaurants in Dhaka, particularly those known for international cuisine. Traditionally, caviar is served chilled and on a mother-of-pearl spoon to avoid tainting its taste.

It is typically enjoyed as a garnish or spread, often on blinis or toast points, accompanied by crème fraîche or sour cream, and used luxuriously in hors d'oeuvres, appetisers, and as a topping for salads.

Despite its rarity in Bangladesh, many question its health implications. Both Ashraf and Korneles reassure that caviar is a risk-free food when included in dishes. "Although in Western countries caviar is used in various dishes, in our restaurant (Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel) we sometimes use it on roti (bread) and on salad," Korneles adds.

Beyond its luxurious appeal, caviar offers notable health benefits. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, essential for heart health and reducing inflammation, and contains high levels of vitamin B12, selenium, and iron, making it a nutrient-dense food.

However, caviar's high sodium content, which can reach up to 240 milligrams per tablespoon due to its preservation process, means it should be consumed in moderation to avoid potential health issues like high blood pressure.