The Big Baap challenge: Worth a try?

Food challenges in Dhaka have been picking up in recent times and The Tongue Teasers have come up with one that has the city abuzz.

It is called 'The Big Baap' challenge and it involves two people having to finish a massive 3KG burger in 20 minutes!

If two people can, then the burger will be free, but if not, the whole thing will have to be paid for.

Located in Bashundhara (422, Abdus Sobhan Dhali road), the place is not big and inside, the seats are a bit cramped.

Tousib Ahmed, an architect by profession, the co-owner and founder of the place revealed that they started way back in December 2014.

"We used to have a food cart inside Brac University's Mohakhali campus back then. Due to high demand, we felt the need to evolve into a full-fledged restaurant," he said.

Video of শহরের সবচেয়ে বড় বার্গার || Biggest burger in Town || TBS

So, how difficult is the challenge?

Now, keep in mind that this is not a single person challenge, but rather a two people thing.

Both need to be good at eating a lot and fast.

So, that is basically eating a 1.5KG burger per person or five burgers per person.

Now that may sound less challenging, but there can be some bumps on the way.

Firstly, the fried onion rings and coleslaw inside the burger can make it a bit dry and harder to chew.

Secondly, the taste can become repetitive, especially the taste of the beef.

The smell and taste of beef is good at first but once it reaches a certain limit, your body will start to reject it.

So, if you can somehow battle these two things, you should be good to go.

How does the burger actually taste?

To be honest, not bad; not great either.

It is a regular beef burger with cheese lettuce and, as previously mentioned, fried onion rings and coleslaw.

The brioche bun is soft and is probably the best part of the burger

The burger is not too soggy with sauce, though you can increase the amount of sauce you want in it.

You can also add naga sriracha sauce to it to increase the spice but that just sounds like torture unless you really crave some extra spice and heat.

The burger is well constructed and does not fall apart when holding a slice, despite its girth.

You can also get add-ons such as sauteed mushrooms or sliced beef bacon or some extra cheese if you want.

The biggest issue with such a big burger is maintaining the consistency in the patty.

There are areas where the patty felt properly salted whereas, in other areas, that was missing.

So, should you take the challenge?

If you want to go through the challenge and you want to challenge yourself, sure!

But make sure you are in good physical condition and have a strong heart because that much cheese and patty at a time would not be great for your heart.

It is not going to be a bad experience if you slice it up and have it among a group of six to ten people.

Priced at Tk2,499, it is actually good value for money.

There is also a chicken variant of this, which is cheaper - Tk1,990.

In terms of taste overall, we give this a 7 out of 10 rating.