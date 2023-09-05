Best Dosas in Dhaka

It is often said that embarking on a journey through the enchanting landscapes of South India remains incomplete without indulging in the iconic dosa, a culinary gem that mirrors the diverse beauty of the region.

But it doesn't necessarily mean you have to set foot in South India yourself to get a taste of this popular food. Dosas are very much available right at the heart of Dhaka city and have been for a long time.

But of course, not every eatery in the alleys of the city has the capacity to replicate the intricate blend of flavours, and the skilful preparation of the South Indians. So, here we will make the job easy for you, hand-picking the best dosas you can get hold of in the capital city.

Chicken Mushroom Masala Dosa at Dosa Express

Photo: Noor A Alam

If you are someone who likes to have the flavour of chicken with everything and is adventurous enough to satisfy your appetite with mushrooms, then the Chicken Mushroom Masala Dosa should be your go-to item.

Adorned with a golden-brown, paper-thin exterior, this impeccably crispy dosa is elegantly folded with the delicious filling of chicken and mushrooms tucked within.

While the chicken adds a robust richness, the mushrooms contribute a depth that harmonises beautifully with the fragrant notes of cumin, coriander, and turmeric.

However, what is disheartening is the lack of side dishes. It only comes with a small bowl of traditional coconut chutney and sambar, the quintessential South Indian lentil-based stew.

Though there's no hard and fast rule that there have to be several accompaniments on the side, the addition of either a zesty tomato or a refreshing mint chutney would complement the filling and elevate the experience.

The dish, priced at only Tk490, is available at Dosa Express, which has outlets in Bailey Road, Dhanmondi, Mirpur-12 and the Bashundhara Residential Area.

Baahubali Dosa at Boro's

Photo: Shovy Zibran

You must have heard of the immensely popular movie franchise Baahubali, haven't you? But what does it have to do with dosas, you could ask?

To Al-Amin, the manager of Boro's, the explanation is as simple as it gets. He is a big fan of the Baahubali movies, and when he was inspired to make 'oversized dosas' from a YouTube video, Baahubali was the first name that crossed his mind to describe such a dish.

Just like the big statue of the legendary cinematic saga that inspired its name, Baahubali Dosa is a spectacle that is captivating, to say the least.

The dosa, despite its enormity, is a crescendo of crispiness, tenderness, and succulence. Inside, the ingredients range from mouth-watering vegetables to a lentil filling and even subtle pieces of chicken scattered like hidden treasures. Every bite is a new experience that will sweep you away with bombastic feelings.

In contrast to what I said about Dosa Express, Baahubali Dosa goes in the opposite direction, with a larger variety of flavourful companions of chutney and sambar. This dish comes with two types of tangy sambars and an array of coconut, curd, tamarind and mint chutney.

Absolutely, the fascinating world of taste is a unique journey for each individual, as taste buds vary from person to person, but still one could be fine without the curd and tamarind chutneys for sure.

Priced at Tk 699, Baahubali Dosa is the largest dosa in town, and could very well be shared between three to four people. It is available at Boro's, situated in Wireless Railgate of Bara Moghbazar.

Cheese Masala Dosa at Mumbai Express

Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

If you are a cheese lover like Jerry, then here is the one dosa from the list that stands out from the rest. It awaits you at Mumbai Express, one of the most distinguished restaurants in the city for traditional Indian cuisines.

Be forewarned: The Cheese Masala Dosa offered by Mumbai Express may not sweep you off your feet with its unassuming appearance but don't be too quick to judge. This dosa has a slow-burning charm that eventually leaves a lasting impression.

Hidden within the perfectly crisped papad exterior lies a blend of spiced potatoes, vegetables, and gooey cheese. This unexpected combination adds a creamy layer of indulgence that takes the dish to unparalleled heights.

Accompanying this exquisite dish are only two elements: a coconut chutney and a sambar. While the sambar may be passed on without much ceremony, it is the coconut chutney that is a true masterpiece.

This chutney brings a sweetness and richness that perfectly complements the dosa's texture and spices, reminding us that even the smallest addition can profoundly impact the culinary journey.

That said, given this particular dosa is a celebration of cheese, you might miss the presence of one more chutney, that could bring a refreshing new flavour to the plate, priced at Tk 370.

Mumbai Express is situated at Sector-4 in Uttara.

Pudina Masala Dosa at Delhi Darbar

Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Now this is the kind of dish that you can call a delightful departure from the ordinary, offering a fusion that honours both the dosa's heritage and the culinary exploration of today.

You may wonder what "Pudina Masala" stands for. For the uninitiated, "pudina" is the Bangla word for mint. Accordingly, mint masala in this unique dish is a delightful blend of tender potatoes and vegetables infused with the zesty essence of mint leaves.

The creaminess of the coconut chutney, which comes as a by-default companion with almost all dosa platters, provides a rather good balance with the mint's freshness.

Alongside, this dosa has another surprise in its unconventional pairing of mango pickle and Chola masala (a spiced chickpea curry). While the chola's nutty flavour and tender texture offer a counterpoint to the dosa's delicacy, the tanginess of the mango pickle playfully dances with the dosa's inherent earthiness.

The sambar, however, deserves to be much better and downgrades the overall quality of the dish by a big margin.

Priced at Tk 320, the Pudina Masala Dosa is available in Delhi Darbar, which has outlets in Bashundhara City Shopping Mall, Dhanmondi and the Concord Police Plaza in Gulshan-1.