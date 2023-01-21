The Best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

The Thali, historically called a 'Bhojanam', meaning a 'full meal', is a round platter used to serve food in the Indian subcontinent and the Caribbean. It usually means an Indian-style meal made up of a selection of dishes served on a platter. It is also widely served in Indian-style ceremonies like weddings, birthdays, religious events, etc.

When eating out, if you are looking for a lot of options for your dish, the 'thali' is what you should be ordering. Served with paratha, pulao, khichuri or biryani, the thali will offer sides that will entertain your tastebuds with a whole range of sensations – from hot, sour and sweet to umami.

But with options comes confusion. Dhaka has a number of places that offer a variety of items on their thalis. And then there are different types of thalis to choose from at each restaurant.

We travelled around the city in search of the best Thali and came up with a list of the five best Thalis. We considered the quality and quantity of the food, taste, price, ambience and the locations in Dhaka where they are served. The ranking is not meant to be comprehensive but serves as a general guide for those looking to feast on a Thali.

5. Mutton Hyderabadi Biryani Thali

Tarka, Banani

Mutton Hyderabadi Biryani Thali. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The primary reason The Mutton Hyderabadi Biryani Thali at Tarka sits at No 5 in the ranking and not higher is that it is a small serving. A Thali is supposed to be filling. It comes with a Mutton Basmati Biryani, Raita (a curd condiment), Dim Masala, Salad, Jali Kabab and Mango Achar. As a Thali, it could have had more items.

The Raita in this Thali is a little bland. It tastes like plain curd, which is disappointing, since Raita is a staple of most Thalis. The Basmati rice was a tad bit dry, but tasted alright. The same applies to the mutton, which could have also been a larger piece. The Jali Kabab also felt a little dry, but nonetheless tasted authentic. The salad could have been presented better.

The best item on this Thali is the Dim Masala. The moist curry helps the boiled egg really stand out from the rest of the items.

Price Tk590++

4. Multan Thali

Punjab Kitchen, Chef's Table, Dhanmondi & Gulshan 2

Multan Thali. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

This Thali comes with Reshmi Murgh, Karahi Gosht, Dal Makhani, Garlic Naan, Raita and a Kulfi as dessert. Item-wise, it's a step up, serving authentically Punjabi items. The Garlic Naan may be the only non-Punjabi item. Taste-wise, however, it is hard to say if everything is authentically Punjabi, since it tasted familiarly, Bangali.

While the Thali as a whole is filling, it could certainly do with a little less carb and more protein. The amount of Reshmi Murgh and Karahi Gosht could be more. The Garlic Naan could have also used a little more buttery feel.

Their Raita has more spices than the one served at Tarka. The salad would have been better with a little more dressing. While the Kulfi pales in comparison to the best kulfis out there, it is still a Kulfi, a very good choice for a dessert.

All in all, if this came in better proportions, the Thali could have gone up in the ranking.

Price: Tk578

3. Single Bengal Khichuri Thali

Hello Dhaka, Gulshan 1

Single Bengal Khichuri Thali. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Back to Bangali food now. The Single Bengal Khichuri Thali comes with Khichuri, Murgi Bhendi, Bhaja Rui Maach, Bhendi Chingri, Begoon Bhaja, Tomato Bhorta, Dim Bhaja, a bit of Papar with sides of Achar and Raita.

This one has more than enough items for a Thali. The moist Khichuri in it is quintessentially Bangali. With the many deep-fried red chillies and all the Bhorta and Chutneys, it is definitely a Thali worth every Bangali's time. The 'Deshi Morog' in it is absolutely amazing. The Bhaja Rui Mach is crunchy outside, and soft and moist inside.

Their Achar is the best in our list. The Begoon Bhaja along with the deep-fried 'Shukna Morich Bhaja' was flatteringly good.

But for a handful of Bhorta and Chutney, the Thali seemed a bit overpriced. Though sold as a 1:1 serving, two can easily share it.

Price: Tk750

2. Kefta Thali

The Courtyard Bazaar, Banani

Kefta Thali. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

This Thali is a Chef's Special Kefta Thali that comes with Chicken Kefta, mildly-spiced Lebanese Kefta, Shish Tawook – all wrapped in spicy bread, Chicken Wings with fries, with sides of Creamy Toum (Garlic sauce) and Mayo, with sauteed paprika, tomato and onion.

Presented very beautifully, this Thali has the best proportions. Even the salad in it looks appetising. It's the most colourful Thali we had. You can enjoy it with Garlic or Butter Naan as a side order.

Sliced and diced red and green bell pepper and onions along with sauteed whole paprika, tomato and onion made this Thali the best looking one in this list.

The mustard-yellow Lebanese Kefta tastes crumbly, but not dry. The mild spices in it are a contrast to the other Keftas. They are all quite spicy and hot.

The well-cooked Shish Tawook is the Shik Kabab we all know, but better. The Tawook is brown while the Chicken Kefta and Wings were coloured bright red.

Each variant of meat on this Thali offers a different experience altogether. Also, the sesame-sprinkled spicy bread is soft and does not turn chewy with time.

No other Thali in our ranking was cooked or presented like this one. There is food on this Thali from many major cuisines around the world. But taste-wise, it falls a little short of our No 1 Thali.

Price: Tk599

1. Biryani Thali

Mumbai Express, Uttara

Biryani Thali. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Biryani Thali is the best one in our ranking. It comes with a Lucknow Biryani, Jali Kabab, Beef Panjabi, Papar, (proper) salad, Mint sauce, Gulab Jamun or a Kulfi as dessert.

This Thali is No 1 simply because its taste is absolutely to die for!

The Lucknow basmati Biryani has all the typical Mumbai flavours. Their Jali Kabab is a mouthful of flavours too. So is the chicken; soft and cooked to perfection.

The Papar is crunchy. The butter-heavy Beef Panjabi is perfect; it's not chewy either. A dab of the Mint sauce with the Biryani will bring a new flavour to your Thali.

Their signature Kulfi is sliced well. Whether you have it with the Biryani or as dessert afterwards, the perfect blend of signature Kulfi elements will make you want to order another.

The taste, the price point with respect to proportions, the ambience and the very experience of having the Biryani Thali will have a lingering effect on you, as it did on us.

Price: Tk599+