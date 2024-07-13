Battle of the Thai Titans: Boho vs. Mamagocho

Battle of the Thai Titans: Boho vs. Mamagocho

The Business Standard taste tests two of the more recent Thai restaurants which have created quite the buzz among Asian culinary enthusiasts in the city

Both restaurants [Boho on the left and Mamgocho on the right] did an excellent job with their interior design and decor, and they deserve full credit for it. Photos: Courtesy
Both restaurants [Boho on the left and Mamgocho on the right] did an excellent job with their interior design and decor, and they deserve full credit for it. Photos: Courtesy

In the first half of 2024, two notable high-end restaurants have created hype among food lovers for the top-notch interior and gastronomical experience they offer: the first is Mamagocho by Yum Cha District and the other is Boho. 

Both restaurants began around the same time and offer similar dishes. Boho identifies itself as an authentic Thai restaurant, while Mamagocho describes itself as a Pan-Asian cuisine establishment. However, the majority of Mamagocho's dishes are predominantly Thai.

The Business Standard visited both restaurants and tried the same dishes there to find out which one was worth the money.

Aesthetics and service

Both restaurants did an excellent job with their interior design and decor, and they deserve full credit for it. 

Boho, in particular, impressed with its use of sustainable materials such as jute, rattan, and wood to create a chic bohemian atmosphere. The entire space is adorned with various sizes of macramé, which are even used as curtains and table partitions.

Boho. Photo: Courtesy
Boho. Photo: Courtesy

However, Boho lacks a waiting area, leaving us to stand for 15 minutes while waiting for a table.

In contrast, Mamagocho's interior, adorned with hanging lights, transparent curtains, and buffet lamps, exudes the charm of a fine dining establishment in Europe. Additionally, Mamagocho boasts a spacious waiting room with modern couches and a fireplace, creating a Pinterest-worthy spot for photos while you wait for your table.

Mamagocho. Photo: Collected
Mamagocho. Photo: Collected

Regarding service, Boho was disappointing. The waiters were disorganised due to the overcrowded restaurant, taking 15 minutes to take our orders and an hour to serve the food, causing us to nearly lose our appetite. On the other hand, Mamagocho was well-organised. A notable aspect of Mamagocho is their thoughtful provision of free pads and children's diapers in the female washroom, along with hooks on the tables to hang your bags.

Fish Cake

Both restaurants served fish cakes in portions of five pieces. Boho's fish cakes were priced at Tk595, while Mamagocho's were Tk790. From a price perspective, Boho's offering is more appealing, especially since the quantity and size of the cakes are the same. 

Fish Cake by Mamagocho. Photo: TBS
Fish Cake by Mamagocho. Photo: TBS

However, in terms of taste, Boho's fish cakes fell short, lacking flavour and the distinct fishy aroma one might expect. If tasted blindly, they could easily be mistaken for chicken lollipops from CP or Kazi Farms. 

Fish Cake by Boho. Photo: TBS
Fish Cake by Boho. Photo: TBS

Mamagocho's fish cakes, on the other hand, were infused with a delightful herbal fragrance and tasted much better. The accompanying dip was a standout feature — a modified version of sweet chilli sauce, enhanced with diced cucumber and spring onion.

Boho: 6.5/10

Mamagocho: 7.5/10

Pad Thai

Boho's Pad Thai is priced at Tk695, while Mamagocho's version costs Tk815. Both dishes were served in a 1:3 portion size. 

Pad Thai by mamagocho. Photo: TBS
Pad Thai by mamagocho. Photo: TBS

In terms of both price and taste, we preferred Boho's Pad Thai. However, the ratio of noodles to protein was quite off, and considering the price, they could have included more seafood. 

Download/Print Pad Thai by Boho. Photo: Courtesy
Pad Thai by Boho. Photo: Courtesy

On the other hand, Mamagocho's Pad Thai had more intricate details. The noodles were served in an egg wrap and came with peanuts, chilli flakes, chopped spring onions, and sprouts. The noodles were stir fried with a generous amount of chicken and tofu. But, it lacked flavour.

Boho: 7/10

Mamagocho: 6.5/10

Fried Rice

As previously mentioned, when we visited Boho, the restaurant was overwhelmed with more guests than it could handle, which significantly impacted the quality of their dishes, particularly the mixed fried rice (Tk 695). 

Fried Rice by Boho. Photo: TBS
Fried Rice by Boho. Photo: TBS

The rice was slightly undercooked, and the protein-to-rice ratio was off. However, it was quite flavourful and could be enjoyed without any sides, and the portion size was satisfying. 

Fried rice by Mamagocho. Photo: TBS
Fried rice by Mamagocho. Photo: TBS

In contrast, Mamagocho's fried rice, served in a 1:3 ratio, looked fresh and was packed with seafood. Despite its appealing appearance though, the dish lacked flavour on its own, but it was acceptable when paired with side dishes.

Boho: 6.5/10

Mamagocho: 6.5/10

Chicken green curry

First, the chicken green curry (Tk 795) from Boho was a disappointment. Instead of being green, it was a yellow curry with a very runny and flavourless gravy. Given the Tk795 price, the dish fell short in terms of both taste and portion size, which was underwhelming despite being advertised as a 1:3 portion; it was barely enough for two people. 

Chicken Green Curry by Boho. Photo: TBS
Chicken Green Curry by Boho. Photo: TBS
Chicken Green Curry by Mamagocho. Photo: TBS
Chicken Green Curry by Mamagocho. Photo: TBS

In contrast, Mamagocho's chicken green curry (Tk 840) was a delight. It came in a generous portion, sufficient for three people, and featured a flavourful gravy cooked with peeled brinjal and green beans, which enhanced the overall taste. The gravy was thick, and the vegetables added a pleasant texture.

Boho: 5/10

Mamagocho: 8/10

 

