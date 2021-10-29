Alu Chaat
Ingredients
250g potato
15g onions
1 tsp garlic, chopped
1 tsp ginger, chopped
1 tbsp coriander
3 chillies, chopped
½ tsp red chili powder
1 tsp chaat masala
1 medium lemon, juiced
Salt to taste
Instructions
Boil the potatoes and cut them in big pieces. In a bowl add all the spices and mix it with the cut up potatoes.
On a serving plate, garnish the potatoes with lemon rind, tomatoes and chopped coriander.
Let it cool and it's ready to be served.
For garnish: Chopped coriander and tomatoes, and lemon rind