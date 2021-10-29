Ingredients

250g potato

15g onions

1 tsp garlic, chopped

1 tsp ginger, chopped

1 tbsp coriander

3 chillies, chopped

½ tsp red chili powder

1 tsp chaat masala

1 medium lemon, juiced

Salt to taste

Instructions

Boil the potatoes and cut them in big pieces. In a bowl add all the spices and mix it with the cut up potatoes.

On a serving plate, garnish the potatoes with lemon rind, tomatoes and chopped coriander.

Let it cool and it's ready to be served.

For garnish: Chopped coriander and tomatoes, and lemon rind