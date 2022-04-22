5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

Ramadan is here, once again. Apart from fasting and prayers, this month is also about eating and choosing the best foods for iftar.

Haleem has long become an iftar staple in the country. The traditional Ramadan dish, once popular with the "kings, caliphs, lords and leaders" of Baghdad, is sold in all kinds of restaurants during the month, from roadside stalls to five-star hotels.

Here are the five best haleem places in Dhaka that are worth trying this Ramadan

Mona Bhai Haleem and Soup

Popularly known as 'Mona Mamar Haleem', the small shop actually sells haleem all year-round. The beef haleem served here is garnished with pickle and quail eggs, making it very unique and delicious.

A single serving will cost you Tk80 and bigger portions are sold in 'malshas' or clay bowls which can cost between Tk200 - Tk500. This 40-year-old shop is located at Salimullah Road, Mohammadpur.

Price: Single serving Tk80, Malsha Tk200 - Tk500

Khaza Haleem

This particular haleem shop is extremely famous for its 'Nihari Haleem', made with succulent goat feet. They sell haleem and other delicacies like beef kebab, chicken chaap, and nan. During Ramadan, the place becomes inundated with people, so it's best to visit early to avoid long queues. The price starts from only Tk40 and goes up to Tk800. The main branch of Khaza Haleem is situated in Gopibag, just opposite the rail gate. The second branch is in Arambagh, next to the Notre Dame College.

Price: Starts from Tk40 per bowl

Nawabi Haleem by Decent Pastry Shop

Decent Pastry Shop has been known for its bakery products like biscuits, cookies, pastries, and savoury items for over two decades now. During Ramadan, they make their special 'Nawabi Haleem' which sets itself apart by its distinctive Lahori style preparation.

The meat in this mutton haleem is shredded, unlike the traditional Bangladeshi haleem preparation. So, there are no meat chunks, but instead there is meat in every bite. Make sure you visit any of the shop's outlets at least a few hours prior to iftar, before their famous haleem goes out of stock.

Price: Tk250 - Tk600 according to amount

La Jawaab

This cloud kitchen is comparatively new but has made a name for itself by delivering premium quality Pakistani/Afghani dishes to people's doorsteps. Haleem is on the menu throughout the year along with other flavourful foods.

The haleem has a combination of shredded boneless beef. What makes it particularly mouthwatering is the distinct ghee flavour present in it, thanks to La Jawaab not using cooking oil, and only ghee, for all items it sells.

La Jawaab is located in Banani and delivers across Dhaka city.

Prices: Tk179 - 250 gram, Tk366 - 500 gram, Tk681 - 1 kilogram

Mama Haleem

Mama Haleem probably needs no introduction for haleem fans. This legendary haleem shop was founded nearly half a century ago by Dil Mohammad Monu aka Mama, who is from Laksam, Comilla.

Legend has it that before independence, haleem was called 'Daal Gosht' and was popular mainly among the Bihari community. It was Mama who was the first person to use the word 'haleem' and played a big role in making the dish popular across the country.

The Mama Haleem is especially favourite among the fans for being fresh and filled with flavourful spices. Beef, mutton, and chicken haleem are their staples. It is located just opposite the Kalabagan field.

Prices: Tk150 per bowl, Tk1200 - Tk1500 per Malsha

