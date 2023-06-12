4 must-have items at Kiyoshi

In the world of restaurant business in Dhaka, the Amin family is a prominent name, thanks to their interest in a number of eateries in the city. Not only do they serve Dhaka's food enthusiasts with a range of cuisines, the family members take an active interest in designing the menu, to add a bit of zing to the traditional dishes from around the world.

Take Kiyoshi, for example, a restaurant quenching our thirst for authentic Japanese cuisine since 2016. You have the delectable sashimi slices and bento boxes, but when it comes to the rolls, Kiyoshi has its own take on the traditional Japanese staple.

"Our menu has a fusion twist to it, especially when it comes to our fusion rolls. We try to provide an experience and ambience, while maintaining quality, which is what makes us popular among our patrons," said Ayeman Ibne Amin, the founder of Kiyoshi, adding that each of his family members had contributed to curating the menu, with the help of the in-house foreign chef.

This sleek yet nature-centric Japanese restaurant, sheltered in a cosy corner of Gulshan-1, provides a zen ambience allowing visitors to relax and unwind. Once seated, diners are greeted with Tamagoyaki, a delectable Japanese omelette.

Kiyoshi is a restaurant that appeals to a wide range of people, catering to almost every demographic.

"We welcome customers who come with their families, friends, or spouses; and our clientele spans across various age groups. Our aim was to design a space where you feel at ease, regardless of the crowd you are with. We have carefully crafted an environment that ensures comfort and satisfaction for all," said Ayeman.

TBS took a deep dive into their menu and picked four items you cannot miss the next time you visit Kiyoshi.

Ebi Meets Sake

Ebi Meets Sake is a Kiyoshi classic that has won hearts all over town. This fusion dish is Kiyoshi's take on sushi rolls and comes in three layers, with prawn tempura at the centre. The middle layer consists of sticky rice in nori sheets, wrapped with torched salmon, which is the final layer. The roll is garnished with tempura sprinkled and mayo sauce on the top.

The roll is cut into generous pieces, making it a fulfilling appetiser. The presence of tempura creates a crunchy texture nicely contrasting the rice's softness. The mayo sauce gives it a creamy and sweet taste. Other than Ebi Meets Sake, Kiyoshi offers a handful of other fusion sushi roll options, including Spider Roll, The Crabby Affair, Pink Sakura, Red Dragon and many more.

Rating: 8.5/10

Price: Tk995

Grilled Beef Salad

The Grilled Beef Salad is a hearty bowl of fresh salad, full of flavours. The grilled beef is thinly sliced and cooked to medium-rare, creating a tender and slightly chewy texture.

It is served alongside crisp and fresh vegetables like spring onions, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and sweet corn, adding a crunchy and refreshing element to each bite.

The dressing consists of ingredients like lime juice, fish sauce, garlic, chilli and herbs, which provides a tangy, spicy, and refreshing flavour profile. Kiyoshi offers four more salad options in their menu, including Tuna Sashimi Salad, Salmon Sashimi Salad, Mixed Sashimi Salad and Soft Shell Crab Salad.

Rating: 8/10

Price: Tk1125

Kiyo Seafood Supreme Bento

When in doubt, order a bento box. Bento boxes are the Japanese rendition of a set menu, where you can enjoy small portions of a considerable number of items. Kiyoshi has five different bento boxes, and we went for the Kiyo Seafood Supreme Bento, curated specially for seafood lovers.

Kiyo Seafood Supreme Bento transported our taste buds, rather powerfully, to coastal wonders. The bento comes with a bowl of miso soup as a starter. Miso soup, a comfort food for the Japanese, is a great dish to elevate your appetite for the main course.

The box consists of teriyaki-style salmon, prawns, squids, mussels, tamagoyaki, and vegetable tempuras, served with vegetable fried rice. All of the seafood items were a testament of the chef's culinary skills. The succulent shrimps, sautéed to perfection in fragrant garlic-infused butter, impart a burst of savoury goodness to every bite.

Compared to the other items, the vegetable fried rice tasted a little underwhelming. Overall, the bento was a wholesome meal.

Rating: 8.5/10

Price: Tk1,995

Spicy Prawn Miso Udon

Spicy Prawn Miso Udon is a bowl of umami goodness with earthy mushrooms and large prawns with a hint of sesame. Originating in Japan, Udon is a type of thick wheat noodle that has become popular worldwide.

Served in a traditional Japanese pot, the Spicy Prawn Miso Udon can be shared by two to three people. The dish is a brand new addition to Kiyoshi's menu.

The noodles have a distinct chewy and slightly springy texture, different from regular noodles. We liked the broth that was made with miso paste and had a sweet and tangy flavour. However, the prawn tasted a little bland and lacked flavour.

Kiyoshi also serves Spicy Seafood Udon, Spicy Seafood Yaki Udon, YakiTori Udon and Tempura Udon.

Rating: 7/10

Price: Tk1,450