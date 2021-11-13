Zoo: A death cell 

When I was 14, I remember coming to Dhaka for my younger brother's treatment. Like everyone, we visited the Zoo. At that age, I liked what I saw, it was very entertaining.

Today it hurts to see animals caged and tied up. The brutal treatment for the sake of entertainment is wrong.

King of the jungle in a concrete jungle. Photo: Md Enamul Kabir

Visiting zoos do not send the right message to children about wildlife conservation and animal ethics. Most children visit zoos for entertainment, while some focus on education.

A life sentence without committing a crime. Photo: Md Enamul Kabir

Animals should be observed in their natural habitat, where they are living the life that they were meant to live.

A lord there, dying alone, thousand miles away from his home. Photo: Md Enamul Kabir

If we cannot afford to visit them, we can learn about these amazing wild animals by watching wildlife videos, television programmes or by reading about them on the internet or in books and magazines.

Mighty birds, kings in the air, dying behind bars. Photo: Md Enamul Kabir

The major problem with zoos is that the animals which live there are kept in enclosures that do not allow them to live their lives in a natural way.

Goodbye my large space, hello zoobox. Goodbye Sky’s bird, hello scissorbox. Photo: Md Enamul Kabir

No matter how big some zoos try to make the enclosures, how many branches they put the animals in, how beautiful they make the background paintings on the wall, these do not compensate for the natural habitat the animals were meant to be in.

A Mighty Crocodile far from its Mile, in this dirty mixture. And you have taken a pretty picture. Photo: Md Enamul Kabir

Through my photos, I want to remind each one of us that animals too have a life. And we are all, at the end of the day, living beings. Let us all live with love and compassion.

My freedom my wildlife at the peaks that I will not reach anymore! You took away my sap! No, I lost my sap. Photo: Md Enamul Kabir

They call it shelter, you can’t escape, can’t get out of this You are their camp, prezooner. Photo: Md Enamul Kabir

Dancer caught in its wood, Antlers cut in their blood, Bambi cries on his babyhood. Photo: Md Enamul Kabir

Enamul Kabir started photography in 2013 out of his passion. His works have been exhibited in exhibitions and published in magazines nationally and internationally. He has won several awards including Sony National Award, San Francisco Street Photo Award, Brussels Street photo Award, Australian Street Photo Award, and Urban Photo Award.