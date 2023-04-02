Walking through a painting

In Focus

Rony Sharafat
02 April, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 03:39 pm

Walking through a painting

Rony Sharafat
02 April, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 03:39 pm
Walking through a painting

During our four-day visit in Uttorbanga, our trusty scooter took us on an exhilarating journey through the rugged terrain of northern Bangladesh. After three days of exploring the breathtaking beauty of Bogura and Tetulia, we were presented with an unexpected invitation to visit the hidden gem of Gaibandha.

As we set off on this new leg of our journey, I felt a sense of excitement tinged with curiosity about what awaited us. I had heard many stories about the captivating aura that enveloped the northern region of Bangladesh during winter, and I was eager to experience it for myself. As we arrived at our destination, I was awestruck by the sheer beauty that greeted us.

The village of Gaibandha was a tranquil oasis amidst the vast and expansive landscape that stretched out before us. It was a sight to behold, with its unspoiled natural beauty, untouched by the hustle and bustle of modern life. As we walked along the dirt paths, I couldn't help but marvel at the simple yet rich lifestyle of the local people. It was a humbling experience, seeing firsthand how they lived in harmony with nature and each other, in a way that is all but lost in our modern world.

The cold breeze that swept through the village was refreshing and invigorating, making the air crisp and clear. It was a perfect complement to the serene atmosphere that surrounded us, creating a sense of calm and tranquillity that was truly magical. As we ventured further into the heart of the village, I took out my drone to capture the incredible views that lay before us. The endless vistas of green fields that stretched out as far as the eye could see were truly a sight to behold.

However, as we made our way through the village, I couldn't help but feel a sense of longing to stay longer and explore every nook and cranny of this enchanting place. I was in awe of the verdant cornfields that we walked through to reach the village, and the picturesque path that we took during dawn was nothing short of magical. It was as if we were walking through a painting, with the vibrant green hues enveloping us on all sides, and the soft, golden light of the sun casting a warm glow over everything.

Features

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Walking through a painting

Walking through a painting

3h | In Focus
Decades of regurgitated information in an endless cycle of back-breaking national exams have done little for young people to prepare for their life. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Time to introduce a summer jobs programme in Bangladesh?

3h | Panorama
For glowing skin, a proper beauty regimen using authentic beauty products is imperative. Photo: Shajgoj

Effective skincare hacks for summer glow

6h | Mode
Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Community: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

1h | TBS Stories
Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

4h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

4h | TBS Stories
Trump to appear in court Tuesday

Trump to appear in court Tuesday

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend