Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

Situated on the Indochinese Peninsula, Cambodia is bordered by Thailand and Laos on the north and Vietnam on the east and south, A country with diversified history, culture and natural beauty has made Cambodia a one of the most exciting destination to explore.

I started my photographic journey from it's capital city Phnom Penh. The best way to roam around within the city is Tuktuk ( three wheeler), however as I stayed near the Royal Palace, I got the chance to explore the city by walking. The capital has a harsh political history specially during the Khmer Rouge regime dictator Pol Pot killed more than 2 million people. Witnessing the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum and the Killing Field will make anyone distressed.

My next destination was Siem Reap, the city of temples, which was the capital during Khmer Kingdom. A magnificent temple complex was constructed at Angkor. Angkor Wat is an masterpiece of architecture and the largest religious monument in the world, 4 times larger than the Vatican City. It was built by the Khmer King Suryavarman II in the first half of the 12th century, around the year 1110-1150, making Angkor Wat almost 900 years old.

The Khmer capital Angkor stretched over 400km² and more then 4000 ancient temples scattered across the region. Walking around these temples has taken me to the Khmer period and observed the power of nature who ultimately taken over the history.

