The village doctor

The villages of Koyra upazila under the Khulna district look like any other rural area in the country. However, as this area is located near the Sundarbans and surrounded by many rivers, people have a very different lifestyle here.

Collecting drungs from the local dispensary before going to the village. Photo: Shaikh Mohir Uddin

For people living in remote areas like Koyra, local village doctors play a very important role in providing medical services.

A patient of arthritis receiving treatment. Photo: Shaikh Mohir Uddin

Dr Hiranmoy Sarkar, known to local people as "Hira Doctor," is one of Koyra's most admired village doctors. His family has been serving the people of Mothbari and Maheshwaripur villages with medical treatment for three generations.

he doctor performing ‘Kirtan’ with a group of devotees. Photo: Shaikh Mohir Uddin

Hira Doctor begins his day very early in the morning. After taking necessary preparations, he sets out for his patients on foot with a bag full of medical supplies, equipment, and an umbrella in his hand. In this pursuit, he usually walks about 10 to 15 kilometres every day. Unless in case of emergency, he returns home in the afternoon.

At the end of the day the doctor himself has to take medication before going to sleep. Photo: Shaikh Mohir Uddin

Of the several village doctors in the area, Dr Hiranmoy is the most popular among both men and women due to his modesty and dedication.

A mother passing a good time with her family members. Photo: Shaikh Mohir Uddin

Shaikh Mohir Uddin is a photographer and multimedia artist based in Khulna, Bangladesh. He started his career as a freelance photographer in 1994. He has 20 years of experience of working on climate change, agriculture, aquaculture, and disaster management in southern Bangladesh. At present, he is working as a contributing photographer for Drik Picture Library, Drik News, and Majority World.