I am Rahul Rishi an Electrical and Electronics engineer from Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photography to me is a medium of expression. Photography is an inspiring and adventurous journey to find one self.

A photo says a thousand words without ever uttering one. Street photography has brought me closer to my camera, composition, and subject framing.

Everywhere I travel, I capture photos. I recognise these captures as 'Through my Subcontinent'. Travelling, meeting new people and capturing moments on camera have given me unknown happiness and a road to self-discovery.