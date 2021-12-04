Surrealism in Streets

Surrealism exists somewhere between reality and dreams.

Every window has some story. Photo: Nayeem Siddiquee

Parallels are both transfixing and utterly surreal. Surrealist works are ethereal; it demonstrates an appreciation for nature, eccentric characters and discarded objects.

Freedom. Photo: Nayeem Siddiquee

The belief that there is an enigmatic and mystifying place that every person that has ever lived has visited is superior to the confinements of reality.

Hell. Photo: Nayeem Siddiquee

We stumble upon surrealism so regularly that we take it for granted as conscious beings.

Serenity. Photo: Nayeem Siddiquee

The realm of our dreams is one with which we are all familiar. When we confuse our dreams with actuality, there is a reason for it. Like the spaces in between the silence.

Peace. Photo: Nayeem Siddiquee

In photography, you can not see like me and I can not see like you. My work is a combination of my own feelings, surrealism and a deep relationship between myself and my images.

I find more freedom to work with surrealism in street photography as it gives me the most satisfaction. I love finding surrealism through my images. I feel this is the best way to connect with my viewers.

White death of a black crow. Photo: Nayeem Siddiquee

Nayeem Siddiquee is a Bangladeshi photographer born in 1995. During the time of his graduation he realised that he has strong interests in photography and designs. He studies photography as a passion and works as a graphic designer professional. His photographs have been awarded in international competitions like Urban Photo Award, Photo Sofia, Siena International Photo Award, Miami Street Photo Festival, Leica Street Photo Festival, Street Photo San Francisco and the International Photography Festival.