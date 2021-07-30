Solitude: The sky is grey

How would you describe solitude?

What is your definition of loneliness?

Let silence take you to the core of life. Photo-Jahid Apu

I believe it is a state, far from other human beings, where we speak to our soul, and listen to our inner voice.

The tears of the skies. Photo- Jahid Apu

When in this state, we reflect our inner self in a piece of mirror which does not even exist.

Lose yourself into the inner world. Photo-Jahid Apu

We often desire solitude as a way to get rid of toxicity or stress. We often need loneliness to live a balanced life amidst all the usual hustle and bustle.

Sometimes, we need solitude to fully experience the beauty of nature.

Let the loneliness fly like a bird. Photo-Jahid Apu

Perhaps that is why Jalal al-Din Rumi asked, "When will you start this long journey into yourself?"

Text and Photos: Jahid Apu