Solitude: The sky is grey

In Focus

Jahid Apu
30 July, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 12:30 pm

Solitude: The sky is grey

Jahid Apu
30 July, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 12:30 pm

How would you describe solitude? 

What is your definition of loneliness? 

Let silence take you to the core of life. Photo-Jahid Apu
Let silence take you to the core of life. Photo-Jahid Apu

I believe it is a state, far from other human beings, where we speak to our soul, and listen to our inner voice. 

The tears of the skies. Photo- Jahid Apu
The tears of the skies. Photo- Jahid Apu

When in this state, we reflect our inner self in a piece of mirror which does not even exist. 

Lose yourself into the inner world. Photo-Jahid Apu
Lose yourself into the inner world. Photo-Jahid Apu

We often desire solitude as a way to get rid of toxicity or stress. We often need loneliness to live a balanced life amidst all the usual hustle and bustle.

Sometimes, we need solitude to fully experience the beauty of nature. 

Let the loneliness fly like a bird. Photo-Jahid Apu
Let the loneliness fly like a bird. Photo-Jahid Apu

Perhaps that is why Jalal al-Din Rumi asked, "When will you start this long journey into yourself?"

Text and Photos: Jahid Apu

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

23h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

23h | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank