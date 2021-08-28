Runway diaries

Khalid Rayhan Shawon
28 August, 2021, 10:20 am
28 August, 2021

These photos were taken from around the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka

Not everyone who comes to the airport "leaves on a jet plane."

These photos were taken from around the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka. 

People often come to visit the place to see aircraft taking off and landing. There are others who have made it their home.

I was inspired by the movie titled 'Runway' by Tareq Masud, and started photographing the lives of these people who lived near the runways.

I named the photography project 'Runway Diaries' which I started in 2013 and finished in 2016.

I tried to visit the area regularly on the weekends. Sometimes I went there alone, sometimes with a friend, sometimes with family. To get a good frame, I often waited for hours with relentless passion and spirit.

As I hung out around the runways often, I would chat and have a great time with the locals I befriended while taking pictures.

The photographs show different activities near the runways with aircraft landing or taking off in the background. Most of the people you see here have probably never been on a plane before.

The author is a passionate photographer based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He has been photographing since 2009. He has travelled to many places in Bangladesh to capture the daily lives of people and nature. Currently, he is working as a General Manager and the Head of Gateway Operation Department in Summit Communications Ltd.

 

 

Celebrating Victory Day and waving national flag. Photo: Khalid Rayhan Shawon
Celebrating Victory Day and waving national flag. Photo: Khalid Rayhan Shawon

 

Catch it. Photo: Khalid Rayhan Shawon
Catch it. Photo: Khalid Rayhan Shawon

 

Aeroplanes for sale. Photo: Khalid Rayhan Shawon
Aeroplanes for sale. Photo: Khalid Rayhan Shawon

 

Local children are watching the aircraft from their rooftop. It is obvious that people living near the airport suffer from sound pollution. Photo: Khalid Rayhan Shawon
Local children are watching the aircraft from their rooftop. It is obvious that people living near the airport suffer from sound pollution. Photo: Khalid Rayhan Shawon

 

Cleared to land. Photo: Khalid Rayhan Shawon
Cleared to land. Photo: Khalid Rayhan Shawon

 

Boys taking a bath underneath the flight path. Photo: Khalid Rayhan Shawon
Boys taking a bath underneath the flight path. Photo: Khalid Rayhan Shawon

 

Fly. Photo: Khalid Rayhan Shawon
Fly. Photo: Khalid Rayhan Shawon

 

 

