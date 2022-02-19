Quotidian Life
"The quotidian life is more or less the same for all with a few variations. A part of my work as a ‘creative’ street photographer is to bring this daily life into a world of fantasy and something related to abstraction..."
Conventional street photography is a definite genre of photography and is subject to strict rules. Not only on the composition, but also the post processing procedure is very restrictive.
So, when I began in this field of photography, I worked according to the already established standards of the style. But at a certain point I got bored of not being able to fully illustrate the mood of the moment.
In order to give a more authentic touch to my work and being greatly influenced by the early 20th century pictorialist movement and artists such as Alfred Stieglitz, Robert Demachy and Léonard Misonne, I began to process my images into making it a little more mysterious.
This had the effect of combining simple moments of life with my state of mind, ending up in a unique 'creative street photography' style, hence I named this series: Quotidian Life.
This creates a duality, a paradox. The paradox of ordinary life that exists only in one's own imagination. It can literally be anything but still relatable.
For me, photography is a mode of expression in the same way as writing or playing music.
Transmitting an emotion is the essence of my photographic work, which lets the viewer to witness the story. More specifically, to make the viewer travel in a world of reverie, leaving all the space to imagination.
Being a street photographer is above all playing a role in the urban life framework, contributing to its vivacity, pace and almost belonging to a chaotic scenario.
To me, street photography is more than making a business out of it, rather it is being part of a continuous theatrical sketch where I play the role of a silenced character.