Daniel Castonguay
19 February, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 11:00 am

"The quotidian life is more or less the same for all with a few variations. A part of my work as a ‘creative’ street photographer is to bring this daily life into a world of fantasy and something related to abstraction..."

The soloist. Photo: Daniel Castonguay
The soloist. Photo: Daniel Castonguay

Conventional street photography is a definite genre of photography and is subject to strict rules. Not only on the composition, but also the post processing procedure is very restrictive. 

Little steps. Photo: Daniel Castonguay
Little steps. Photo: Daniel Castonguay

So, when I began in this field of photography, I worked according to the already established standards of the style. But at a certain point I got bored of not being able to fully illustrate the mood of the moment. 

Freeway. Photo: Daniel Castonguay
Freeway. Photo: Daniel Castonguay

In order to give a more authentic touch to my work and being greatly influenced by the early 20th century pictorialist movement and artists such as Alfred Stieglitz, Robert Demachy and Léonard Misonne, I began to process my images into making it a little more mysterious.

The yellow boots. Photo: Daniel Castonguay
The yellow boots. Photo: Daniel Castonguay

This had the effect of combining simple moments of life with my state of mind, ending up in a unique 'creative street photography' style, hence I named this series: Quotidian Life.

The morning walk. Photo: Daniel Castonguay
The morning walk. Photo: Daniel Castonguay

The quotidian life is more or less the same for all with a few variations. A part of my work as a 'creative' street photographer is to bring this daily life into a world of fantasy and something related to abstraction.

Les lampadaires (The street lamps). Photo: Daniel Castonguay
Les lampadaires (The street lamps). Photo: Daniel Castonguay

This creates a duality, a paradox. The paradox of ordinary life that exists only in one's own imagination. It can literally be anything but still relatable.

Yellow. Photo: Daniel Castonguay
Yellow. Photo: Daniel Castonguay

For me, photography is a mode of expression in the same way as writing or playing music. 

The storm. Photo: Daniel Castonguay
The storm. Photo: Daniel Castonguay

Transmitting an emotion is the essence of my photographic work, which lets the viewer to witness the story. More specifically, to make the viewer travel in a world of reverie, leaving all the space to imagination.

The blue jacket. Photo: Daniel Castonguay
The blue jacket. Photo: Daniel Castonguay

Being a street photographer is above all playing a role in the urban life framework, contributing to its vivacity, pace and almost belonging to a chaotic scenario. 

Leaving. Photo: Daniel Castonguay
Leaving. Photo: Daniel Castonguay

To me, street photography is more than making a business out of it, rather it is being part of a continuous theatrical sketch where I play the role of a silenced character.

 

