A quintessential journey by train

Md Asaf-Ud-Daula
30 October, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 11:28 am

Bangladesh is a photogenic country. The country's six seasons never cease to amaze me. Cordiality and simplicity of the people of this country is wonderful. It is a great feeling to mix with them.

I love taking photos of people's life and mother nature. I have seen countless times people travel by train on the roof. And from this, the thought of doing this series came to my mind. 

However, it was not easy for me because travelling on the roof of the train is very risky. Even then, I could not resist the urge to document this journey from Dhaka to my home Akkelpur.

Into the deep silencce. Photo: Md Asaf-Ud-Daula
Into the deep silencce. Photo: Md Asaf-Ud-Daula

From this train journey I have observed so many things. To me every journey is a story. 

People travel in the hope of getting something or someone. Sometimes they also travel for their dream. At times, people travel to their destination at the risk of their own lives. 

Risky journey on bogie coupling. Photo: Md Asaf-Ud-Daula
Risky journey on bogie coupling. Photo: Md Asaf-Ud-Daula

Most of them have low income. They take their goods like fruits, vegetables etc. from one city to another on the roof of the train because they cannot bear the transport cost. 

The animals are not allowed inside the train so some people decide to travel on the roof with their pets. 

Journey with pet. Photo: Md Asaf-Ud-Daula
Journey with pet. Photo: Md Asaf-Ud-Daula

Md Asaf-Ud-Daula is a Nature and Lifestyle photographer. He works for the Rural Development Academy, Bogura. During his photography journey, he has participated in more than 100 photography exhibitions and contests. He has won many national and international photography awards along with a solo exhibition in Europe. He won the Best Photographer 2018 from Religion Today film festival, Italy and achieved Agora World's best photo 2020 Green Hero award.

 

