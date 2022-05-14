No place to play

In Focus

Md. Enamul Kabir
14 May, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 12:30 pm

Related News

No place to play

Taking away the playgrounds in a modern urbanised Bangladesh will only produce self-absorbed and zombified youth who are frail in body and mind. Is this the ideal nation we fought to realise?

Md. Enamul Kabir
14 May, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 12:30 pm
Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir
Free skies and open playgrounds, that's what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

Ever since I learnt to walk and talk, I spent countless hours playing with the other kids from the neighbourhood. Outdoor playtime was all I could think of all day. 

A shadow drill that may never be executed in the field. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir
A shadow drill that may never be executed in the field. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

It started off with playing marbles by the streetside. After starting school, my playtime moved over to the local playgrounds. I remember being chased by my mom for returning late from the field. She would come and grab me by the ears, dragging me home to do my homework. 

Places that used to be a playground once, are now encroached by unplanned urbanisation. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir
Places that used to be a playground once, are now encroached by unplanned urbanisation. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

My teachers used to say that I would fail at my Secondary School Certificate (SSC)  exam because my mind was always in the playground. That did not stop me from enjoying the thrills and vigour of playtime with my mates.

The youth are trying to utilise any place as their temporary playground. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir
The youth are trying to utilise any place as their temporary playground. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

I passed my SSC, then HSC – all the while continuing to be my version of a Maradona or a Wasim Akram, depending on the game. 

The conflict of interest. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir
The conflict of interest. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

Playgrounds instil practical wisdom in us that books or YouTube could never. Playing sports helps children learn to control their emotions and channel negative feelings in a positive way. 

It also helps children to develop patience and understand that it can take a lot of practice to improve both their physical skills and what they do in school, according to child psychologists. 

A children&#039;s park is now occupied by people&#039;s regular stuff. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir
A children's park is now occupied by people's regular stuff. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

Kids learn to make new friends, deal with the disappointment of defeats and most of all, have fun while learning valuable life skills. It is the duty of the civil authority to ensure that our young ones have sufficient space to play and grow as balanced human beings.

No matter if it is unsafe or unsuitable for the game, they often find a way. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir
No matter if it is unsafe or unsuitable for the game, they often find a way. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

And it is up to us, as grownups, to fight for the rights of our future generations. We want a healthy, happy and proactive populace to lead our nation to the future.

Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir
Free skies and open playgrounds, that's what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

Taking away the playgrounds in a modern urbanised Bangladesh will only produce self-absorbed and zombified youth who are frail in body and mind. Is this the ideal nation we fought to realise? Our freedom fighting ancestors would probably disagree.

Enamul Kabir started photography in 2013 out of his passion. His works have been exhibited and published both nationally and internationally. He has won several awards including Sony National Award, San Francisco Street Photo Award, Brussels Street photo Award, Australian Street Photo Award, and Urban Photo Award.

 

Features / Top News

Photography / urbanisation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

No place to play

3h | In Focus
Barbet sings undercover

Blue-throated Barbets: Unsung singers of village groves

4h | Panorama
The medicinal plants garden in the Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alternative medical care still has its place. Here is why

6h | Panorama
Volkswagen to revive International Scout

Volkswagen to revive International Scout

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Reasons why duty-free access did not jack up exports to China

4h | Videos
Is Bollywood losing its position?

Is Bollywood losing its position?

19h | Videos
Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert