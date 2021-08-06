The magical hands of Jamdani
Yet, the magical hands continue to carry the heritage of the fashion for centuries
Jamdani is one of the finest fabrics produced in Bangladesh.
There are many handlooms still functional around Dhaka City. With these manually operated traditional machines, the artisans create the finest design. The design, patterns and colours are so unique that Bengal made a name for its Jamdani a long time ago.
But the fate of these artisans is not as gorgeous as this fabric is. The average wage of a worker varies from $90 to $120 a month.
Even though the demand for these handmade products is on the rise, it is the middle-men who usually get the biggest cut of the proceeds.
Saud Al Faisal started to develop his passion for photography at an early age and completed his Diploma in Black & White Photography from Alliance Française de Dhaka in 1996. During his long endeavour in photography, Faisal has received national and international recognition. His works were exhibited and published in many countries. Faisal also prefers to be introduced as a photo activist as he works for the photographers by pioneering many notable photography platforms in Bangladesh.
Text and Photos: Saud Al Faisal