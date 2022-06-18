Life in a refugee camp

Mohammed Salim Khan
18 June, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 12:16 pm

Life in a refugee camp

Mohammed Salim Khan
18 June, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 12:16 pm
The bottle of perfume ran out on the day of Eid. It was her favourite perfume and her father was unable to oblige her request for another. Photos: Mohammed Salim Khan
The bottle of perfume ran out on the day of Eid. It was her favourite perfume and her father was unable to oblige her request for another. Photos: Mohammed Salim Khan

Kutupalong refugee camp is frequented by many journalists and documentarians. I started to work alongside them as a translator and stringer. Through close observation of other photographers, various workshops and programmes held within the camps by NGOs, I nurtured my photography skills. 

I came to know about the Rohingya Photography Competition (RPC) in 2020 to be held inside the camps. I was immediately hooked. I followed all the instructions laid out by the organiser and worked with confidence. In the end, I won a prize in the category of "Rohingya Life." 

This competition was a first of its kind. And this initiative a first for us because it  identified us as photographers. I cannot even explain in words what that recognition meant for me. 

You see, I was born to Rohingya refugee parents in the early 1990s and raised in this camp. I remember asking my parents in 2011 to show me the papers for the property they had to leave behind in 1991 in Myanmar. They showed me two pieces of old paper. 

That revelation spurred my calling to document life. I maintain a digital archive so that even if my phone is seized the archive will still live on. My children and generations to follow will have this proof of life: my photographed moments inside these camps. 

Refugee life means standing in line for every single basic need
Refugee life means standing in line for every single basic need

Download/Print A peaceful gathering on 25 August 2017 to remind and remember Genocide Day and the atrocities committed by the Myanmar military.
A peaceful gathering on 25 August 2017 to remind and remember Genocide Day and the atrocities committed by the Myanmar military.

The camp is full of kids and with nothing for them to do, a boy plays with a Guy Fawkes mask to keep his spirits
The camp is full of kids and with nothing for them to do, a boy plays with a Guy Fawkes mask to keep his spirits

Download/Print Two sisters on their way to a marriage ceremony on a Friday.
Two sisters on their way to a marriage ceremony on a Friday.

Conflagrations are common in the camp. One such event separated a mother from her son in the ensuing chaos. They were reunited a day later..
Conflagrations are common in the camp. One such event separated a mother from her son in the ensuing chaos. They were reunited a day later..

Very often, street is the only open space in the cramped camps to play in
Very often, street is the only open space in the cramped camps to play in

Mohammed Salim Khan, a registered resident of Kutupalong refugee camp, is featured in this issue of In Focus in commemoration of World Refugee Day, 20 June. 
 

