Life of our maimed war veterans
"You remember us for only two or three days a year. The rest of our time is spent on this floor in pain and illness" said Mojai, a veteran of the War of Independence of Bangladesh, now a resident of the rehabilitation centre for war veterans.
During the nine months of war in 1971, after which Bangladesh got separated from Pakistan, three million people lost their lives. Thousands of soldiers and civilians were maimed.
Many of the injured and disabled freedom fighters have still not been properly rehabilitated, although their days are numbered.
These photos were taken in 1998-99. Many of whom I photographed have already left us.
This photo story, portraying the life of the remaining war veterans, is a token of my deepest respect for the heroes who gave us freedom. I'm also grateful to them for giving me access into their lives and allowing me to take their photos.