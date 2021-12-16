Life of our maimed war veterans

Shahid Ali got shot on the leg during a battle. He now has to use special shoes for walking. He lives in the countryside with his family of five. He comes to the city once in a month to collect the honorarium from the Government. Photo: Abir Abdullah

"You remember us for only two or three days a year. The rest of our time is spent on this floor in pain and illness" said Mojai, a veteran of the War of Independence of Bangladesh, now a resident of the rehabilitation centre for war veterans.

During the nine months of war in 1971, after which Bangladesh got separated from Pakistan, three million people lost their lives. Thousands of soldiers and civilians were maimed.

Many of the injured and disabled freedom fighters have still not been properly rehabilitated, although their days are numbered.

These photos were taken in 1998-99. Many of whom I photographed have already left us.

This photo story, portraying the life of the remaining war veterans, is a token of my deepest respect for the heroes who gave us freedom. I'm also grateful to them for giving me access into their lives and allowing me to take their photos.

Mojai was a driver during the war and used to carry the wounded to safety. One day, his vehicle turned upside down under the raid of the Pakistani Army. Both his legs were amputated from the waist down. Now most of his time is spent on his wheelchair or lying in the bed. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Farid Mian, a wounded freedom fighter, is being carried to the wheelchair by his wife Nowsin Akter. Every day, Farid has to depend on his wife for movement. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Modhu shares his lunch with his daughter. Modhu moves from one room to another with the aid of a wheelchair. He doesn’t like to sit idle the whole day. In the daytime sometimes he smokes, sometimes plays his guitar, but at night he is sleepless. He carries bullets in his chest. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Rustom Ali, taking rest at the rehabilitation centre. He lost his foot when unloading mine during the war in Cumilla. He uses an artificial leg for moving around. Photo: Abir Abdullah