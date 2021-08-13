The leg-rowing fishermen of Inle lake, Myanmar.

Inle Lake with its leg-rowing Intha people is a major tourist destination in Myanmar.

The leg-rowing fishermen of Inle lake Photo-Sabina Akter

Local fishermen are known for practicing a distinctive rowing style which involves standing at the stern on one leg and wrapping the other leg around the oar.

The technique is a tradition that's believed to date back to the 12th century and has been handed down through the generations.

Intha fishermen catch fish by standing on one leg on the extreme end of the boat, at the same time wrapping the other leg around the oar. They owe their strong sense of balance to their training and a technique they learn at a young age.

Here photographer Sabina Akter present to you some of her photos taken in the Inle lake, Mynmar.

Photos and Text: Sabina Akter