A glimpse of enduring Afghanistan

Mark Burrell
19 August, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 12:09 pm

Conflict is a constant in our world and I wanted to be the eyes on the ground. In doing so, the burden to tell the conflict zone story became immense.

After spending two years in Iraq, I was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010.  That year I was selected as the 2010 Army Journalist of the Year.

In Afghanistan, I found that my vision had begun to evolve. I felt I was approaching the goal I had set for myself - to tell the stories of people in conflict areas accurately.

I have tried to challenge myself by improving my technical abilities and tried to collect images that show the fear, hope, excitement, and repercussions that few people outside of those who've been to combat can comprehend.

Dreams and nightmares make up the landscape of the people who live in Afghanistan. These are the images I am sharing, that float in and out of my dreams and nightmares.

 

NANGARHAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan – A curious Afghan farmer looks on as a US soldier provides security during a joint-clearing operation in Kot District, Nangarhar Province, eastern Afghanistan.
NANGARHAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan – A curious Afghan farmer looks on as a US soldier provides security during a joint-clearing operation in Kot District, Nangarhar Province, eastern Afghanistan.

 

KUNAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan – After about six hours into a twelve hour joint combat patrol in the Hindu Kush Mountains, a US soldier receives an intravenous bag of fluids in Chawkay District's Dewegal Valley in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar Province, 15 March 2011.
KUNAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan – After about six hours into a twelve hour joint combat patrol in the Hindu Kush Mountains, a US soldier receives an intravenous bag of fluids in Chawkay District's Dewegal Valley in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar Province, 15 March 2011.

 

NANGARHAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan – An Afghan boy, who fell a few days ago, is held by his father as a US soldier provides security during a patrol in Rodat District in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province, 20 July 2011.
NANGARHAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan – An Afghan boy, who fell a few days ago, is held by his father as a US soldier provides security during a patrol in Rodat District in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province, 20 July 2011.

 

During a routine suspect search, a US soldier uses the Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment System to take a picture of an Afghan's eye during joint operations at a mountain village in the Pech River Valley in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar Province.
During a routine suspect search, a US soldier uses the Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment System to take a picture of an Afghan's eye during joint operations at a mountain village in the Pech River Valley in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar Province.

 

NANGARHAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan – Playful Afghan girls run to hide as US soldiers provide security during a village patrol in Rodat District in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province.
NANGARHAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan – Playful Afghan girls run to hide as US soldiers provide security during a village patrol in Rodat District in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province.

 

NANGAHAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan - As the sun heads toward the horizon, two UH-60 Black Hawks and a CH-47 Chinook prepare to land at Forward Operating Base Connolly to pick up Robert M. Gates, US Secretary of Defense, during a visit with troops in eastern Afghanistan's Nangahar Province, 24 May 2012.
NANGAHAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan - As the sun heads toward the horizon, two UH-60 Black Hawks and a CH-47 Chinook prepare to land at Forward Operating Base Connolly to pick up Robert M. Gates, US Secretary of Defense, during a visit with troops in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangahar Province, 24 May 2012.

 

Master Sergeant Mark Burrell distinguished himself with more than 22 years of meritorious service to the United States Army Reserve. His career culminated with him serving as the Public Affairs NCOIC of the Office of the Chief of Army Reserve.

