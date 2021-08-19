A glimpse of enduring Afghanistan
Conflict is a constant in our world and I wanted to be the eyes on the ground. In doing so, the burden to tell the conflict zone story became immense.
After spending two years in Iraq, I was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010. That year I was selected as the 2010 Army Journalist of the Year.
In Afghanistan, I found that my vision had begun to evolve. I felt I was approaching the goal I had set for myself - to tell the stories of people in conflict areas accurately.
I have tried to challenge myself by improving my technical abilities and tried to collect images that show the fear, hope, excitement, and repercussions that few people outside of those who've been to combat can comprehend.
Dreams and nightmares make up the landscape of the people who live in Afghanistan. These are the images I am sharing, that float in and out of my dreams and nightmares.
Master Sergeant Mark Burrell distinguished himself with more than 22 years of meritorious service to the United States Army Reserve. His career culminated with him serving as the Public Affairs NCOIC of the Office of the Chief of Army Reserve.