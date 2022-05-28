The flooding of Sunamganj

Being a photo enthusiast, I have been travelling near and far to depict interesting human stories for the last few years. As I am also interested in documentary photography, I went to Sunamganj to document the flooding situation recently.

On 15 June, I arrived in the Tahirpur and Badaghat area of Sunamganj. The flooding situation was terrible. All the paddy, and vegetable fields along with the roads were under water. According to the District Agriculture Extension Office, 1,301 hectares of Aush paddy field, 1,704 hectares of Boro field and 1,004 hectares of summer vegetables went underwater.

As it was time to harvest the paddy, the farmers were forced to go down into the water and harvest the paddy with great difficulty. The only means of transportation for people in that area was by boat. All roads were submerged. Students could not attend schools. Every house was surrounded by water.

In this photo story, I have tried to capture the breadth of the human suffering caused by this natural hazard.

A village in Tahirpur. All nearby villages were flooded in a similar fashion. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain

Houses turned into little islands. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain

Farmers harvesting premature paddy from the submerged fields. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain

Farmers harvesting premature paddy from the submerged fields. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain

A farmer and his son trying to salvage vegetables from a submerged land. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain

All roads submerged by the flood. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain