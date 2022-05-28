The flooding of Sunamganj

Muhammad Amdad Hussain
28 May, 2022, 11:45 am
28 May, 2022, 12:08 pm

The flooding of Sunamganj

In this photo story, Muhammad Amdad Hussain tried to capture the breadth of the human suffering caused by this natural hazard

Muhammad Amdad Hussain
28 May, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 12:08 pm
Farmers harvesting premature paddy from the submerged fields. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain
Farmers harvesting premature paddy from the submerged fields. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain

Being a photo enthusiast, I have been travelling near and far to depict interesting human stories for the last few years. As I am also interested in documentary photography, I went to Sunamganj to document the flooding situation recently.

On 15 June, I arrived in the Tahirpur and Badaghat area of Sunamganj. The flooding situation was terrible. All the paddy, and vegetable fields along with the roads were under water. According to the District Agriculture Extension Office, 1,301 hectares of Aush paddy field, 1,704 hectares of Boro field and 1,004 hectares of summer vegetables went underwater.

As it was time to harvest the paddy, the farmers were forced to go down into the water and harvest the paddy with great difficulty. The only means of transportation for people in that area was by boat. All roads were submerged. Students could not attend schools. Every house was surrounded by water.

In this photo story, I have tried to capture the breadth of the human suffering caused by this natural hazard.

A village in Tahirpur. All nearby villages were flooded in a similar fashion. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain
A village in Tahirpur. All nearby villages were flooded in a similar fashion. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain
Houses turned into little islands. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain
Houses turned into little islands. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain
Farmers harvesting premature paddy from the submerged fields. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain
Farmers harvesting premature paddy from the submerged fields. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain
Farmers harvesting premature paddy from the submerged fields. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain
Farmers harvesting premature paddy from the submerged fields. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain
A farmer and his son trying to salvage vegetables from a submerged land. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain
A farmer and his son trying to salvage vegetables from a submerged land. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain
All roads submerged by the flood. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain
All roads submerged by the flood. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain
Boats became the only means of effective transportation. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain
Boats became the only means of effective transportation. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain

 

 

Flooding / Sunamganj

A male Baya Weaver beating wings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baya Weavers weave: ‘Must be witnessed to be fully credited’

1h | Panorama
Starlink is ideal in rural or remote locations where internet access has been unreliable or completely unavailable. Photo: SpaceX

Time for a reality check: How viable is Starlink in Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

2h | Wheels
Car myths that really need to go away

Car myths that really need to go away

2h | Wheels

Foods that will prevent future famines

Foods that will prevent future famines

27m | Videos
Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Education at Tk1 changing lives, making dreams come true

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

An electricity bill that connects Brahmanbaria with Tripura

2h | Videos

