Encountering roots

On a freezing morning, I woke up and was amazed by the view from my window. The pond beside my room was covered by a thin layer of fog. My sense of time and space had been blurred long ago. Now I can hardly remember the days in Dhaka.

When the whole world was in the grasp of Covid-19, I was experiencing it only through different news portals. I spent my last few days just roaming around our farmhouse and making flutes. Weeks ago we heard the news of only two Covid cases in our village. When I first returned from Dhaka, I was frightened and my mind was beset by anxiety.

All of these seem like a far-off nightmare now. The pandemic came with a series of new experiences. Many common things became very precious. I started looking at my surroundings with a more intimate perspective.

Many random strangers became close confidantes. This series of photographs is about my encounters during the pandemic. Those encounters brought forth mixed feelings in my mind. There were times when I was frightened and lost but my surroundings helped a lot, those small mundane elements with little or no significance kept my hope alight through those dark phases.

Backyard. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

Escaping. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

Reincarnation. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

First Light. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

Foggy Morning. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

The Stranger. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

Waiting for a new life. Photo: Mohammad Jubair