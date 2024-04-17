Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

The Geneva Camp, also called Bihari Camp, bears historical and cultural weight.

The Biharis, labeled "Stranded Pakistanis," migrated from India to East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) after the 1947 partition. When Bangladesh sought independence from West Pakistan (now Pakistan) in 1971, the Biharis faced violence due to their perceived loyalty, leading many to take refuge in Geneva Camp.

Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Conditions in these camps were tough, marked by overcrowding and limited resources. Despite challenges, the Bihari community retained their cultural identity and Urdu language, grappling with citizenship and integration issues.

In the aftermath of independence, the door to return to Pakistan remained closed, resulting in the Bihari community's prolonged stay in refugee camps. As time passed, they encountered challenges spanning citizenship, education, employment, and healthcare. The Geneva Camp became a powerful symbol of their ongoing struggles.

Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

In the scope of my photo documentary, I place a strong emphasis on portraying the intricacies of their daily lives, shedding light on the conditions they inhabit day to day, and delving into the diverse range of professions they engage in to make their livelihoods. However, a particularly noteworthy aspect of my project centers around casting a spotlight on the children residing within the camp.

These young individuals, who are the children of Bihari parents yet born as citizens of Bangladesh, hold a unique position that intricately weaves together their historical background and their present circumstances. By focusing on these children, I aim to provide a multifaceted and comprehensive narrative that captures the essence of their experiences and the broader context of their lives within the camp.