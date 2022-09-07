Dry fish: Source of protein and income

In Focus

Din Muhammad Shibly
07 September, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 01:18 pm

Related News

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

Din Muhammad Shibly
07 September, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 01:18 pm
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

The coastal districts of Bangladesh boast a rich history of trading dry fishes or shutki from time immemorial. Thanks to the Bay of Bengal, Bangladeshi fishermen catch hundreds of tons of saltwater fish. 

Not all of those could be sold in a day or two. Thus, the local fishermen developed methods of drying out fish and eventually selling them off.

Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Considered to be a delicacy, dry fish have made their way to the plates of foodies; enchanting their taste buds, mitigating their demand for protein and adding money to the national earning through being exported.

Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

The basic idea behind processing raw fish to dry ones is simple: sundry the fish so that the water content from the flesh evaporates leaving the muscle enzyme in an inactive phase, which could otherwise prompt rotting. 

The problem of traditional drying methods is the chance of infestation by insects and other microorganisms. To prevent that from happening, fishermen used to spray harmful chemicals. 

Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

However, thanks to modernization, those practices have reduced significantly. Thanks to the initiatives taken by both public and private bodies, fishermen are now aware of the techniques to dry fish in a healthy way.

Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Earlier they used to stack up the fishes on the wooden smears. Nowadays mechanical fish dryers are being used for the same purpose. More than 20 fishermen are trained to dry fish with a mechanical dryer.

Thanks to the Coast Foundation, they have also learned about organic ways of processing dry fish. Dipping the fish into a solution of ground dried chilis and turmeric is one of the best methods, before drying it. 

Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Winter is the best time for dry fish business. Due to the lack of moisture in the air, it's easy to dry fish on the sea beaches: one just needs to hang them from a stack. Among all the districts, Cox's Bazar is considered to be the leading hub when it comes to dry fish processing Najirartek, an area in Cox's Bazar has a shanty consisting of only fishermen families who earn their livelihoods by processing and selling dried fish.

Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

What started as a small endeavor by some local fishermen, many of whom were migrants from other coastal districts, has turned into a burgeoning trade center of dried fish today. Directly around 25 thousand people are associated with this business and indirectly, some 50 thousand more are dependent for their livelihoods on dried fish. 

Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

There are around 40 different types of fish which are very popular among the traders and buyers. Among those Loitya, Chhuri, Chanda, Poka, Koral, Maitya, Poa, Laikhya, small and big Shrimp, Chapa Hari, Soma-matya are mostly sold. 

Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Around 20% of the fish processed at Najirartek are sold locally; the remaining 80% are sent to wholesale markets in Chattogram. To add more dynamism in the dry fish business, the government should raise awareness about organic processing and solve the issues pertaining to land acquisition by the fishermen. With such stimuli, the dry fish business will receive the much-needed impetus.

 

Features / Top News

Dry fish / protein / earning / Bay of Bengal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

1h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

3h | Panorama
The Celica GTS is unapologetic in its design. It sits low to the ground and looks aggressive. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

3h | Wheels
The Arakan militia in Myanmar regard themselves as the protectors of Rakhine state and are fighting for autonomy. Photo: TRT World

Airspace violation and shelling: Reckless mistakes or acts of provocation?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

Adverse effects of climate on cricket

15h | Videos
Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

16h | Videos
Truss promises action to tackle crisis

Truss promises action to tackle crisis

17h | Videos
Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 