Dramatic streets of India
Street photography turns familiar things poetic and at times mythical; it consists of various factors such as proximity, similarity, intuition, direction, and closure
Born on 2 November, 1973 in New Delhi, the capital of India, I earned a first-class degree in fine arts from the prestigious College of Arts. I am a self-taught photographer and street photography is my passion.
Although I started out as a wildlife photographer which I continued for two years, I switched to street photography in 2001. It instantly became my passion.
Since I travel pretty much every day, to me street photography is like documenting the moments and capturing the journeys.
I am learning and unlearning every day, I thrive to improve myself every day. Life is so unpredictable in general, which is why I try to be honest through my lens.
I try to find a connection between humans and the elements of the environment and my main focus is how to make ordinary moments look extraordinary.
Here I present to you some of the images I took in the various streets of India.