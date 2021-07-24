Dramatic streets of India

Vinet Vohra
24 July, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 10:12 am

Dramatic streets of India

Street photography turns familiar things poetic and at times mythical; it consists of various factors such as proximity, similarity, intuition, direction, and closure

Vinet Vohra
24 July, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 10:12 am

Born on 2 November, 1973 in New Delhi, the capital of India, I earned a first-class degree in fine arts from the prestigious College of Arts. I am a self-taught photographer and street photography is my passion. 

Although I started out as a wildlife photographer which I continued for two years, I switched to street photography in 2001. It instantly became my passion.

Siamese Twins. Photo: Vinet Vohra
Siamese Twins. Photo: Vinet Vohra

Since I travel pretty much every day, to me street photography is like documenting the moments and capturing the journeys.

Merry go Round. Photo: Vinet Vohra
Merry go Round. Photo: Vinet Vohra

I am learning and unlearning every day, I thrive to improve myself every day. Life is so unpredictable in general, which is why I try to be honest through my lens. 

Foot Fetish. Photo: Vinet Vohra
Foot Fetish. Photo: Vinet Vohra

I try to find a connection between humans and the elements of the environment and my main focus is how to make ordinary moments look extraordinary.

Puddle. Photo: Vinet Vohra
Puddle. Photo: Vinet Vohra

Street photography turns familiar things poetic and at times mythical; it consists of various factors such as proximity, similarity, intuition, direction, and closure.

Tail. Photo: Vinet Vohra
Tail. Photo: Vinet Vohra

Here I present to you some of the images I took in the various streets of India.

Eureka. Photo: Vinet Vohra
Eureka. Photo: Vinet Vohra

