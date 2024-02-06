Craft fair and folk festival in Sonargaon

A month-long folk festival began on 15 January on the premises of the Bangladesh Folk Art & Crafts Foundation in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj to introduce the uniqueness of folk culture to the new generation.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

About 100 stalls set up in the fair are displaying an array of traditional products, including shola craft of Naogaon and Magura, palm leaf fans of Chattogram, shataranji of Rangpur, handicrafts of small ethnic groups of Rangamati, and terracotta art of Kishoreganj.

