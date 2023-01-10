A close contact with nature of Sreemangal

Ashraful Arefin
10 January, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 02:55 pm

Sreemangal, the tea capital of Bangladesh, is a wonderful place to visit time and again. The lush green tea gardens, beautiful roads and calm nature keep me coming back. The best way to explore the town along with the tea gardens is to take a CNG auto rickshaw. This time, the driver of the auto rickshaw I hired knew all the spots well and took me to such places. 

I began my journey spending a beautiful morning in the Noorjahan tea estate. It is one of the biggest tea estates in Sreemangal. I got to see a few tea workers working in the garden. The fresh air in the tea garden was soul-touching. 

Next, I went to explore the Lawachara National Park. It was quite amazing to be in close contact with nature. There is a railway that goes through the forest which seems like a magical portal. I explored the forest and got to visit a Khasia village on top of a hill inside the forest. It was interesting to see a different social lifestyle. I particularly enjoyed the betel leaf cultivation. At almost every house, they were processing betel leaves. 

I concluded my trip by watching a beautiful sunset at Madhabpur lake. There were very few tourists as it was alsmot evening. I enjoyed the sunset all by myself.

 

Sreemangal / Nature

