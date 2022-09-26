Bhutan Diary

Bhutan- a country with a population of less than a million happens to be the only carbon negative country in the world.

But there's more to the country that caught my attention and won my heart! The journey from one of the most scenic airports to Paro and Thimphu was nothing short of spectacular.

The colorful prayer flags and brilliant architecture of the country was my constant companion throughout the journey. Views from popular tourist destinations Chelela Pass and Dochula Pass were breathtaking.

My visit to Bhutan coincided with the annual Paro Tsechu Festival, where traditional dancers and performers dressed up in their colorful attires and put on a spectacle. The monastery, which dates back to the 16th century, is also home to monks and devotees.

The architecture, weather, culture and most importantly, the people surely made my trip a memorable one.

Here are some of my photos where I tried to document the whole scenario.