The Analog Man

Introspection. Photo: Somanjan Ponda

Shantinath Bannerjee, a 94 years old veteran, lives in the town of Suburban in Belgharia, India. After completing an instrument technician course from the Banaras Hindu University, he had joined Omega Watch Company as technician. Gradually, analog camera repairing became his arena of passion.

Amidst transition. photo: Somanjan Ponda

Shantinath made miniature polishing, grinding and lathe machines on his own for repairing cameras and gradually opened a camera-repairing shop.

A penned plan of restoration. Photo: Somanjan Ponda

Soon the shop became popular among analog camera owners for its service and quality of work. To achieve accuracy, Shantinath regularly interacted with famous repairers of the world.

Good old friends. Photo: Somanjan Ponda

He contacted Edward H. Romney for a book on Advanced Camera Repairing and later received the book from him.

A haze gaze. Photo: Somanjan Ponda

Shantinath still has cameras like Practica, Roliflex, Gevaert, Yashica FR-I, MG-I, Minolta fixed lens with AF motor, National 35, Agfa Click-III, Hotshot aim & shoot, Cannon etc. In custody though, they are ill-maintained now for his pretty old age and financial crisis.

Shantinath Bannerjee and his fiancees. photo: Somanjan Ponda

Shantinath and his wife now pass time through their sweet memories of old cameras and all. Their cute grandson stays in another state and seldom gets a chance to rejoice with Grandparents.

Time rolled through rolleiflex. Photo: Somanjan Ponda

It gave immense pleasure to Shantinath to discuss the technicalities and goodness of cameras during his era. He is aware of the present digital camera world but seems hardly interested in it.

Vintage variants. Photo: Somanjan Ponda

Shantinath loves to cling to his vintage memoirs. On my request to have a dialogue on his passion, Shantinath instinctively ensued ignoring his scheduled daily routine.

Nurturing nostalgia. Photo: Somanjan Ponda

His worn-out residence with steep stairs and age-old wall-clock seem to resemble the old man himself, still besotted with the vestiges of bygone time.