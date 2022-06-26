The Analog Man
Shantinath Bannerjee, a 94 years old veteran, lives in the town of Suburban in Belgharia, India. After completing an instrument technician course from the Banaras Hindu University, he had joined Omega Watch Company as technician. Gradually, analog camera repairing became his arena of passion.
Shantinath made miniature polishing, grinding and lathe machines on his own for repairing cameras and gradually opened a camera-repairing shop.
Soon the shop became popular among analog camera owners for its service and quality of work. To achieve accuracy, Shantinath regularly interacted with famous repairers of the world.
He contacted Edward H. Romney for a book on Advanced Camera Repairing and later received the book from him.
Shantinath still has cameras like Practica, Roliflex, Gevaert, Yashica FR-I, MG-I, Minolta fixed lens with AF motor, National 35, Agfa Click-III, Hotshot aim & shoot, Cannon etc. In custody though, they are ill-maintained now for his pretty old age and financial crisis.
Shantinath and his wife now pass time through their sweet memories of old cameras and all. Their cute grandson stays in another state and seldom gets a chance to rejoice with Grandparents.
It gave immense pleasure to Shantinath to discuss the technicalities and goodness of cameras during his era. He is aware of the present digital camera world but seems hardly interested in it.
Shantinath loves to cling to his vintage memoirs. On my request to have a dialogue on his passion, Shantinath instinctively ensued ignoring his scheduled daily routine.
His worn-out residence with steep stairs and age-old wall-clock seem to resemble the old man himself, still besotted with the vestiges of bygone time.