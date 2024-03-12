Al Masjid an Nabawi: The Prophet's Mosque

Photos were taken recently by Syed Zakir Hossain

Al Masjid an Nabawi, the mosque of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), comes second after the Quba Mosque in Medina that he had built.

It is also the second largest mosque and one of the holiest sites for Muslims, after the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, built in the Hejaz region of Saudi Arabia.

At the heart of Medina, the mosque was built by the Prophet in 622 AD after his arrival there.

The site was initially being used as a burial ground.

One fine day, he went there riding his camel, al-Qaswa.

Two orphans, Sahl and Suhayl, owned this land. They had offered to gift it to the Prophet. But he refused to accept.

Instead, he bought the land with money from Abu Ayyub al-Ansari.

It took seven months to complete the construction of the mosque.

Its roof, supported by palm trunks, was made of beaten clay and palm leaves.

At this time in the history of the mosque, the wall of the Qibla was facing north to Jerusalem, and the Suffah was along the northern wall.

Medina Haram Piazza Shading Umbrellas or Al-Masjid An-Nabawi Umbrellas are convertible umbrellas erected at the piazza of the mosque.

The shade of the umbrella is spread in the four corners, and the area covered by the shade extends to 143,000 square metres.

These umbrellas are aimed to protect worshippers from the heat of the sun during prayer, as well as from the risk of slipping and falling in the event of rain.

Similar structures are built at the square of the mosques worldwide.

There are a total of 250 umbrellas.