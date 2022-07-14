World's 50 greatest places of 2022

US magazine and news website TIME has just published its list of the world's 50 best places to visit in 2022.

According to TIME, the list was compiled by its international network of correspondents and contributors and says in a statement, "with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences."

TIME states that the 50 places that made the list are "thriving, growing, and evolving" and are "charting a path to economic recovery" and "investing in sustainability." The list includes both well-known sites and less-visited locales, reports CNN.

Asia-Pacific

An Aquatic Gallery at Gujarat Science City near Ahmedabad, India Sam Panthaki—AFP/Getty Images

India's Kerala and Ahmedabad, as well as the Japanese islands of Setouchi and Kyushu, are among the recommended destinations in Asia.

The Taktsang Monastery above the Paro Valley in Bhutan. Suzanne Stroeer—Getty Images

Finally, Bhutan's Trans-Bhutan Trail and Uzbekistan's historic Silk Roads are among this year's less traveled destinations.

The Great Barrier Reef in Australia and Fremantle, the port city on Australia's west coast, are also mentioned, as is Queenstown, the adventure sports capital of New Zealand's South Island.

Middle East

The Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, Qatar. Photograph by Sara Al Obaidly for TIME

Due to hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December, Qatar and its capital Doha are the center of attention this year.

Riders on the Jais Sledder in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Courtesy of RAK Leisure Activities

Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, a growing adventure port destination, also made the list.

North America

The Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Fla. Jeffrey Greenberg—UCG/Getty Images

In the United States, TIME is recommending the hip West Coast centers of Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco, the Florida coastal cool of Miami, and Michigan's "Comeback City" Detroit. The winter skiing destination Park City, Utah, also gets a nod.

In Canada, Ontario capital Toronto and the little surfing town of Tofino, British Columbia, are the picks, and further north again, Illuissat, on Greenland's mainland, opens onto Disko Bay, the "Grand Canyon of the Arctic Circle."

The ever-popular beach destinations of Jamaica and Mexico's Riviera Nayarit also make the 2022 list.

South America

A view of Salta city in Salta, Argentina. Photo: Anita Pouchard Serra via Time

The city of Salta, in Argentina's mountainous northwest, and the village of El Chaltén, in the country's Los Glaciares National Park, caught TIME's eye this year.

Chile's Rapa Nui -- better known as Easter Island -- and Ecuador's Galápagos Islands are two volcanic wonders to have made the list.

The buzzing metropolises of Bogotá, Colombia, and São Paulo, Brazil, are two more of TIME's urban recommendations.

Europe

The Czech mountain resort area of Dolni Morava makes the list.

In Britain, the bucolic charms of the English county of Devon and the town of Portree, on the Scottish Isle of Skye, get the thumbs up this year.

The Western European cities of Marseilles (France), Copenhagen (Denmark), Skellefteå (Sweden) and València (Spain) all receive a nod.

Then there's the Italian region of Calabria, the ancient Greek city of Thessaloniki, the Portuguese region of Alentejo and the archipelago of Madeira.

The little Czech ski resort of Dolni Morava and the Lithuanian fortress city of Kaunas make the list, as does the historic splendor of Turkish capital Istanbul.

Africa

Vineyards and farms in the Franschhoek Valley, South Africa. David Silverman—Getty Images

The Kenyan capital of Nairobi and the Rwandan capital of Kigali are TIME's urban picks from Africa. South Africa's Franschhoek, known for its wineries, and Zambia's Lower Zambezi National Park are also recommended.

Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park is the final selection from the continent.

The great beyond

Kayakers around Ponant's Le Commandant Charcot, a passenger ship that takes travelers to the Geographic North Pole. Olivier Blaud—PONANT

For the most intrepid of travelers, TIME's 2022 picks also include the Arctic polar region and the International Space Station, which just makes the list criteria by being in low Earth orbit.