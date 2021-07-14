A tree for every district: The journey of nature-loving explorer

Fahim got selected for funding at ‘Youth Engagement COP-26’. Photo credit: Courtesy

On June 24, 2021, Muminul Hoque Fahim reached Cox's Bazar, the southern and last district of his journey. It was not the first time that someone had travelled across the country.

Fahim, however, is a pioneer who not only travelled across the 64 districts but also planted trees in each of his stoppages.

His backpack had been on the move since May 21 this year. During that time, he visited 49 districts at a stretch.

From trains to buses and hotels to well-wishers' places, Fahim's destination kept moving. By the time he arrived at the sandy beach of Himchari, this 23-year-old youngster had already planted more than a thousand plants in each district of Bangladesh.

Having said that, this is not just a story of a 34-days long relentless journey.

It all started on a foggy December morning in 2019 when Fahim decided to plant trees in every district. He initiated his solo campaign by sowing seed in his rooftop garden in Sylhet.

In an interview with The Business Standard, Fahim shared the gains and hurdles of his campaign - 'Let us make a green Bangladesh'.

It was not until he covered 49 districts when Fahim thought about the aspiring tree planting project.

He immediately decided to start his campaign and by February 2020, an adamant Fahim had planted trees across the remaining 15 districts in Dhaka and Khulna.

When Fahim thought of pulling his campaign ahead, the Covid-19 pandemic had paved its way into Bangladesh.

Photo credit: Courtesy

During the first Covid-19 lockdown last year, he devoted himself to humanitarian and animal welfare services. He spent his savings on vulnerable communities, transgender people, and feeding animals.

After a while, when he was running low on funds, he upheld his prestigious campus ambassador medal for auction. A businessman bought Fahim's medal for Tk20,000 and later returned it to him as a souvenir.

Earlier this year, the British Council initiated a funding project for young environmental changemakers in regard to the United Nations' 'COP26 - Climate Change Conference' which was scheduled to take place in Glasgow between November 1-12.

Fahim dropped his nationwide tree planting idea at 'Youth Engagement COP-26' and got selected for funding. He, along with 33 young changemakers from Bangladesh, was selected for this global funding.

With the British Council's seed fund of Tk1,10,000, Fahim finally rebooted his journey after a year-long break.

He resumed his venture by planting trees on the mountainside slopes of Sunamganj and Habijang on May 21.

After May 28, Fahim travelled through 45 districts in six divisions, in the next 28 days.

"I travelled in almost every possible public transport. I was lucky to have acquaintances at most of the places that I visited. I stayed at their homes. Sometimes, I took hotel rooms and one time, I even stayed in a hospital cabin!" said Fahim.

Fahim had teammates by his side along the way. They mostly planted herbal plants like neem, Indian gooseberry, Royal poinciana, Myrobalan, and Bahera. In addition, they planted trees in school-college compounds, university campuses, offices, and parks.

The young changemaker wants to become a philanthropist. He believes that the emerging climate change should not only concern world leaders and global organisations.

He said, "Youths like us should come forward on environmental issues. Lately, there has been a massive change among the young generations, and their thoughts and actions regarding the environment and climate change give me a positive assurance."