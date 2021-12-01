Top four trekking destinations in the world

Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Trekking is not just a touristic adventure; it motivates people to go beyond their personal limits while exploring nature. For many, it is also a spiritual adventure.

A trekker is not an ordinary traveller, s/he is a courageous individual set out for an extraordinary journey. Going on treks can change lives and really help us appreciate nature and connect with it.  

Here are four of the best trekking spots around the world. Most importantly, they are in our neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka. 

1. Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal 

The Annapurna Base Camp is one of the most scenic treks in the world and the route has an altitude of 4,000m. 

There is a plateau surrounded by mountains on all sides, which is known as the Annapurna Sanctuary. 

While looking at the tall, majestic mountain peaks you would understand why they are considered sacred by locals. The view of the mountains during the trek is surreal.   

2. Everest Base Camp in Nepal

Everest Base Camp in Nepal.
Everest Base Camp in Nepal.

The Everest Base Camp in Nepal reaches an altitude of up to 5,500m.  

The trek includes beautiful rivers, picturesque Sherpa villages and Buddhist monasteries.  

You should prepare for weeks, if not months, before beginning the Everest Base Camp trek. Most trekkers deem it as a real challenge. 

The trek takes around 12 days to complete.

3. Adam's Peak in Sri Lanka

Adam’s Peak in Sri Lanka.
Adam’s Peak in Sri Lanka.

The Adam's Peak Mountain in central Sri Lanka is frequented by trekkers from all over the world. There are six trails and around 5,200 steps.  

Many travellers begin climbing at night so they can reach the peak at dawn to witness the sunrise. 

4. Snowman Trek in Bhutan

Snowman Trek in Bhutan.
Snowman Trek in Bhutan.

The Snowman Trek in Bhutan is considered as the most challenging trail in the world. 

It takes around a month to complete the crescent shaped route, which covers 11 mountain passes. 

Some of the mountain passes are one of the highest in the world. Continuous snow and rain makes the trek especially difficult.  

Completing this trek requires utmost fitness and strength. 

