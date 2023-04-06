Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

The beautiful Someshwari River and its lovely white sand, pink hued clay hills and blue lakes - all contribute to Susang Durgapur's heavenly appearance.

Susang Durgapur Upazila is located in Netrokona district. Other than natural beauty, it is also known for having numerous ethnic minority communities such as Hajong and Garo living together in harmony. It is located in the Garo Hills, near the Indian border. The clay hills in particular attract many visitors every month.

Susang Durgapur is the perfect place for a weekend getaway. Our two-day trip was enough to get materials for a travel article. From Dhaka, we rode a bus to Mymensingh from the Mohakhali Bus Terminal. Tickets cost Tk220 per person.

We reached Mymensingh in just three hours as we started quite early in the morning. Then we reserved a CNG auto-rickshaw to Durgapur, which cost Tk800. In two hours, we were there.

These beautiful pink hued hills attract many tourists every month. Photo: Ashraful Alam

After crossing the Someshwari River, we hired another CNG auto-rickshaw at Tk600 to visit the nearby places, including the clay hills and lakes, Ranikhong Church, Hajong Mata Rashimoni Monument, Comrade Moni Singh Monument, Cultural Academy, and the Bijoypur Border.

The Someshwari River originates from the Garo Khasi range in Meghalaya, India. Often the current brings in coals which float on the clean, tranquil water. During a full moon, the water turns into a silvery shade.

The river can be crossed with both dinghy boats and engine-powered boats. However, its beauty is deteriorating quickly, as a result of massive sand dredging and stone extracting; it was a sad sight. If this continues, soon tourists will stop coming here.

Sometimes, you will witness a large number of locals phishing out stones, coals, and fish from the water. Monsoon brings out the river's true beauty as it swells with rain water. During winter, the water level recedes and the white sands become more visible. Authorities built a wooden bridge near the river to park vehicles.

Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Although there are clay hills here, the Bijoypur area of Durgapur Upazila has the most white clay, also known as 'shada mati', in Bangladesh. These hills look different from regular ones because of the soil's unique pinkish hue.

The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate martyr Rashimoni's brave sacrifice. During the British Empire, the Zamindar family owned all the land in this area. Although poor farmers were allowed to cultivate the lands, they were forced to pay for their produce, leaving them at an economic disadvantage.

In 1938, the ethnic farmers of Netrokona and Mymensingh, led by Rashimoni, formed a movement called the 'Tonk Andolon'. In 1946, Rashimoni was brutally murdered. This monument has since been inspiring people to fight oppression. Every year, a fair is held to commemorate Rashimoni's bravery.

You can also see the green Meghalayan mountains from the BGB Camp in Bijoypur. Near the camp is another tourist attraction called the Orange Hill.

The Ranikhong Church in Durgapur was built between 1910 and 1915. There is a school and dormitory next to it. Located on top of a small hill, this historic architecture attracts many devotees and tourists.

Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

There is another historical monument in Durgapur to honour Comrade Moni Singh. He was a member of the advisory council of the Provisional Government in 1971. The Independence Award recipient died in 1990.

We also went to Fanda Valley and some Garo villages. Fanda Valley has recently become one of Durgapur's main attractions. The view from the valley is stunning. You will also see lots of uncommon flowers and foliage here.

You can also visit the Cultural Academy to learn more about the lives of the ethnic minority community people. The academy building was once the palace of Maharaja Susang of Durgapur and an adjacent pond and temple still remain.

Travellers can travel solo, as a couple, or in small groups, because Susang Durgapur is quite safe and the locals are very helpful.