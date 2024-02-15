My trip to Japan, when business met tourism

Beautiful fall at Mt Fuji- the tallest mountain in Japan. Photos: Courtesy

From savouring tender strips of beef at one of Tokyo's finest restaurants to visiting the beautiful Mt Fuji, my trip to Japan included many interesting things.

But mostly, I was impressed by how everything and everyone maintained time in that country. It seems no one is ever late in the land of the rising sun. Also, the sheer courtesy of the Japanese people was wonderful to witness.

After receiving the invitation from my business network, I submitted all the official papers to the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka. Within two weeks, I got the visa.

Before travelling to Japan, I prepared a one week long itinerary and travel plan with the help of my local travel agent and business partner in Japan.

Day 1 and 2

I flew on 16 Oct evening from Dhaka by Emirates with a couple of hour's stopover in Dubai.

Covid-19 restrictions had been completely eased by then in Japan. Nevertheless, as a precaution, I took my vaccination certificate and PCR test report before flying.

When I landed at Narita Airport, it was almost late afternoon. Everything went smoothly although the immigration officials double checked with the person who sent me the invitation from Japan.

The man who received me at the airport gave me a Japanese SIM card for my phone and took me straight to my hotel.

The name of the hotel was Apa Hotel. The room was actually meant for one person because I could hardly move around. There was an origami piece beside the bed, a nice, artsy touch I must say.

Day 3

I visited the Big Sight Tokyo where global fashion brands congregate to develop a supply chain network.

My Japanese business associate and one of my elder brothers from Bangladesh were my travel companions for the next four days. I loved the full breakfasts that were served everyday, they kept my Bangladeshi tummy full.

Our first activity of the day began with a public transport ride from Shimbashi to the Big Sight train station.

We had dinner at 7pm local time. While talking about business, we saw live cooking of beef and other local items in authentic Japanese style. I tried out the sushi, sashimi, tempura and all the vegetable dishes.

Japanese Sushi

Day 4

This day was mostly about meetings and networking. But the highlight was meeting one of my ex-colleagues from Dentsu Tokyo.

Day 5

Tokyo Skytree is a popular tourist attraction in Japan. In fact, it is a landmark of Tokyo. It is the tallest free standing structure in Japan and was the second tallest in the world at the time of its completion.

I visited it at the suggestion of my elder brother and it was worth paying JPY2200 (equivalent to Tk1,640). I got a 360 degree view of the entire Tokyo.

Café Moff was another place I went to that day and it was a delightful experience. This café has cats and the concept is if you play with them, it will relax you.

A scale model of the Tokyo Skytree.

Day 6

My tourism actually began from this day as all my business dealings were done. My elder brother took me to offer Jumma prayers at the biggest mosque in Japan.

Inside the Tokyo mosque.

From Shimbashi to the Tokyo Mosque, it is about 10 km. It is built in a splendid Ottoman style. A large chandelier and stained-glass windows welcome visitors to the hall.

The Tokyo Mosque, built in a splendid Ottoman style, is the biggest mosque in Japan.

The number of Muslims living in Japan, though small, has more than doubled in the past decade, from 110,000 in 2010 to 230,000 at the end of 2019 (including as many as 50,000 Japanese converts), according to Tanada Hirofumi of Waseda University.

The country has more than 110 mosques, including Tokyo Camii (where we prayed our Jumma Prayer), Okachimachi Mosque, Otsuka Mosque, Nagoya Mosque, and Dar al Arqam Mosque.

After Jummah, we had some time to explore Ginza, the famous shopping district in Japan. Ginza is packed with upmarket boutiques and ritzy cocktail and sushi bars.

GInza, the famous shopping district in Japan. It is packed with upmarket boutiques and ritzy cocktail and sushi bars.

Day 7

I booked this day to visit Mt Fuji with the Hato Bus Touring Company.

The company has a professional English speaking guide, comfortable modern bus and Japanese high standard service – they maintained and delivered everything on time as per the itinerary.

My package cost was JPY16,000, equivalent to Tk12,000- this included entry fee to Mt Fuji 5th station, lunch at a 5-star hotel named Highland Resort, Fugaku-Fuketsu Lava Cave, Shiraito Waterfalls etc.

Mt Fuji is the tallest mountain in Japan and it is also an active volcano. The Japanese have also considered it a pilgrimage site for centuries.

Mt Fuji

Day 8

Finally, it was time to say 'Sayonara' to Japan. On my last day, I took a little stroll around the hotel. The streets were emptier than usual and somehow it made me feel sad about leaving Japan. But I also felt better thinking about the good memories I was taking back with me to Bangladesh.

How to go

Air fare for Dhaka to Tokyo via Biman Bangladesh Airlines is approximately Tk1,60,000 (round-trip)

Air fare for Dhaka to Tokyo (one stop at Kunming, China) via China Eastern Airlines is approximately Tk1,30,000 (round-trip)

Where to stay

Per day at Toyoko Inn Tokyo will cost approximately Tk6,000

Per day at Henn Ta Hotel will cost approximately Tk8,000

Places to visit in Tokyo

Senso-ji Temple, Tokyo Skytree, Sakurai Tea Experience, Shibuya Crossing, Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, Yayoi Kusama Museum and many more.

