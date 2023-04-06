Mati-Ta: Escaping into an adventure filled holiday

The cottages are so uniquely designed that they blend in perfectly with nature. Photo: Tehreen Islam

I am not a city girl. Flashy neon lights and the glitz and glamour of big cities do not attract me. But the outdoors – they make me feel alive. There is nothing more I enjoy than breathing in fresh air and being disconnected from the hustle and bustle of our busy lives.

A few days ago, I managed to make a short but amazing trip to Mati-Ta. Located in Bhatiary, Chattogram, Mati Ta is an adventure resort which offers exciting outdoor activities and camping facilities.

Before getting into further details, I must begin by mentioning how easy the reservation process was. It was done over the phone with advance payment via bKash and a receipt sent via WhatsApp.

The reservation staff were extremely helpful and even suggested how going by road would be easier than taking a flight, which actually turned out to be a great tip and saved me a lot of hassle.

The resort is just five to 10 minutes drive from Bangladesh Military Academy in Bhatiary and really close to the bus counters, in case you are planning to take public transport.

There are plenty of auto-rickshaws to take you to the resort from the bus counters and they charge around Tk50.

An evening spent on these swings will create the most precious memories. Photo: Tehreen Islam

Surrounded by hills and wilderness, the Mati-Ta Resort is a wide area of land and water bodies, along with different structures made with rustic wood and metal.

These structures include lounges, dining areas, cottages etc. But they are so uniquely designed that they blend in with nature in just the right way. Made with recycled materials from ship-breaking, each building and piece of furniture surely has character.

The rooms are comfortable with air conditioning, attached bathroom, tea/coffee arrangement and other modern amenities, yet they do not lose the rustic touch.

Along with wooden cottages, there are tents and even glamping (a more luxurious way of camping) tents, which were absolutely incredible, with air coolers and other facilities.

Once I arrived and settled in my room, I couldn't wait to explore the resort and jump into the activities. The staff showed me around the beautiful resort.

There are many activities including zipline, human foosball, tree top activities, jumaring (rope climbing), kayaking, race, rappelling, river crossing and many more. Guides are always there to ensure safety.

My favourite part of the stay was hiking. On the first day, it was a small hike to a hill top close by, to watch the sunset on the Bay of Bengal.

On the second morning, we trekked over to higher hills right after sunrise and experienced the most beautiful sights and sounds of nature possible. From wild flowers to tall trees and the beautiful sea and sky meeting in the horizon – it was a treat to the eyes.

Photo: Tehreen Islam

The buffet lunch was a deshi spread of bhortas, curry, rice, and dal, while dinner had a lovely BBQ spread. Both were freshly prepared and delicious. The pakoras served with tea/coffee in the evening was one of the best I ever had. The breakfast also had good options to choose from.

Mati-Ta has multiple packages – daylong, evening, and night stay and they customise them according to the group size and need. The price and other details are mentioned on their website. So, hurry now and plan your trip.

The resort website: https://www.mati-ta.com. You can also call at +8801690002224 to know more.